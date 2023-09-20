Is the Quintet becoming a Quartet? Lebanon's presidential mediation uncertainty continues

News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-20 | 10:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Is the Quintet becoming a Quartet? Lebanon&#39;s presidential mediation uncertainty continues
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Is the Quintet becoming a Quartet? Lebanon's presidential mediation uncertainty continues

Before the last Quintet [Committee] meeting is not like after it.

The Quintet [Committee] may no longer remain a "Quintet" if France's mandate for handling the Lebanese presidency file is revoked. 

This has begun to become evident through the Saudi-American warning to France and the dissatisfaction with its open-ended initiatives and criticism of one failure after another, offering the Qatari mediator to take its place in the Lebanese arena if the French mediator does not adhere to a short time frame and a clear agenda with desired results. 

It is worth noting that the Saudi-American divergence with France is not new, dating back to the time of the initial French initiative that promoted Hezbollah and Amal Movement-backed candidate Sleiman Frangieh.

In a short time, the Quintet could quickly transform into a "Quartet", or a "Trio" led by Saudi Arabia, the United States, and Qatar. Egypt could either become a complementary member or recede with the French role.

Qatar's "assignment" is for its envoy to carry, this time, an agenda bearing the name of a "consensus president" - a president named on a list headed by the Army Commander General Joseph Aoun, along with other names that, according to those proposing them, constitute a solution that bridges the distance between the "axis of resistance" and the "axis of opposition."

One solitary detail remains Gebran Bassil, who remains the only one outside of any settlement that would bring Joseph Aoun to the presidency at a time when opposition MPs who elected Jihad Azour are giving their votes to Aoun. 

Berri and Frangieh are following suit, not out of conviction in this settlement or the end of Frangieh's chances, but to score "points" against Bassil.

The question remains: where does Hezbollah stand on all of these developments? 

So far, there has been no response or stance reflecting its direction. But will Hezbollah join the settlement that promotes the Army Commander? If it happens, what is the size of this settlement, and what "fruits" will Hezbollah and, behind it, Iran reap from it in Lebanon?
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Quintet Committee

Presidential

Election

France

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

United States

Egypt

General Joseph Aoun

Presidency

Gebran Bassil

Sleiman Frangieh

Hezbollah

Iran

LBCI Next
Lebanese Army Intelligence Dismantles ISIS Recruitment Network near Ain al-Helweh
'Teery Ya Teyara': 600 kites paint the sky in Lebanon's south beyond troubles and technology
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-08

Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-18

Qatar's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Election: A New Chapter Unfolds

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-09

Qatar and Iran's diplomatic play: Backing General Joseph Aoun for Lebanese presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-17

Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:21

Lebanon's Solar Power Surge: Citizens and Private Sector Lead the Way

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:10

Historic accord on the horizon: Parties edge toward Yemen peace agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

Arab heritage triumphs: Tell es-Sultan and more join UNESCO's World Heritage List

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:30

LBCI's Campaign: Monitoring Wildfire Risks and Promoting Fire Safety

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-15

Caught in the crossfire: Ain al-Hilweh camp's ceasefire commitment put to test amidst intensifying conflict

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-27

Half-time: Lebanon 30-66 Canada. Watch on lbcgroup.tv or LB2

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-18

MP Kanaan: We cannot continue the budget approval process at the end of the fiscal year, as it would amount to legislation violations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:10

Historic accord on the horizon: Parties edge toward Yemen peace agreement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:29

In France, Lebanese-French Samar Antoun gets recognition for her heroic intervention

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:30

Lebanon's reforms delayed: Mikati blames Christian political forces, calls for dialogue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:39

Is the Quintet becoming a Quartet? Lebanon's presidential mediation uncertainty continues

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Lebanese Army, international forces on high alert amid Israeli excavation work near Lebanese border

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:07

US favors Doha over Paris in Lebanese crisis talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:10

Historic accord on the horizon: Parties edge toward Yemen peace agreement

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:51

US official Barbara Leaf pushes for Lebanese-to-Lebanese dialogue on elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

Arab heritage triumphs: Tell es-Sultan and more join UNESCO's World Heritage List

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More