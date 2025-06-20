Iran media reports arrest of 'European spy'

Iranian authorities have arrested a European on suspicion of espionage, domestic media reported on Friday, as war rages between the Islamic republic and its arch-foe Israel.



"A European citizen who sought to spy on sensitive areas of the country" was arrested in southwestern Iran, Tasnim news agency said, without specifying the nationality of the suspect or the arrest date. "He had been visiting the country as a tourist at the time of the brutal attack by the Zionist regime."





AFP