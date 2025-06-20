News
Iran media reports arrest of 'European spy'
Middle East News
20-06-2025 | 11:39
Iran media reports arrest of 'European spy'
Iranian authorities have arrested a European on suspicion of espionage, domestic media reported on Friday, as war rages between the Islamic republic and its arch-foe Israel.
"A European citizen who sought to spy on sensitive areas of the country" was arrested in southwestern Iran, Tasnim news agency said, without specifying the nationality of the suspect or the arrest date. "He had been visiting the country as a tourist at the time of the brutal attack by the Zionist regime."
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Media
Arrest
European
Spy
Middle East News
2025-06-11
Three killed in methanol reservoir fire in Iran's Bushehr port, state media reports
2025-06-11
Three killed in methanol reservoir fire in Iran's Bushehr port, state media reports
World News
09:25
UK police arrest six on suspicion of assault near Iran's London embassy
09:25
UK police arrest six on suspicion of assault near Iran's London embassy
Middle East News
2025-06-17
Iran media reports explosions in central city of Isfahan
2025-06-17
Iran media reports explosions in central city of Isfahan
Middle East News
2025-06-18
Iran arrests five for 'tarnishing' country's image: Media
2025-06-18
Iran arrests five for 'tarnishing' country's image: Media
World News
14:27
Iran's FM says ready to 'consider' diplomacy 'once the aggression is stopped'
14:27
Iran's FM says ready to 'consider' diplomacy 'once the aggression is stopped'
Middle East News
14:24
Iran FM says ready to 'consider' diplomacy 'once the aggression is stopped'
14:24
Iran FM says ready to 'consider' diplomacy 'once the aggression is stopped'
World News
14:19
Europeans urged Iran to talk 'without awaiting' end to Israel strikes: France FM
14:19
Europeans urged Iran to talk 'without awaiting' end to Israel strikes: France FM
World News
13:56
European powers urge Iran to continue US nuclear talks
13:56
European powers urge Iran to continue US nuclear talks
Middle East News
11:12
Israeli military says hit missile launchers in new Iran attacks
11:12
Israeli military says hit missile launchers in new Iran attacks
Lebanon News
2025-06-17
Qatar grants Lebanon aviation systems, public transport buses
2025-06-17
Qatar grants Lebanon aviation systems, public transport buses
Lebanon News
2025-06-17
MEA adjusts flight schedules from Beirut to Jordan and Gulf region from June 18 to 20
2025-06-17
MEA adjusts flight schedules from Beirut to Jordan and Gulf region from June 18 to 20
Lebanon News
02:37
Israeli minister warns Hezbollah against entering Iran-Israel war
02:37
Israeli minister warns Hezbollah against entering Iran-Israel war
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Middle East News
15:15
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem backs Iran, says group is not ‘on the sidelines’
15:15
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem backs Iran, says group is not ‘on the sidelines’
Lebanon News
07:45
Major traffic accident involving six vehicles at Nahr El Kalb tunnel—Video
07:45
Major traffic accident involving six vehicles at Nahr El Kalb tunnel—Video
Middle East News
09:31
Iran's IRGC strikes Israeli Channel 14 field broadcast site in Israel's Haifa with Sejjil-3 missiles
09:31
Iran's IRGC strikes Israeli Channel 14 field broadcast site in Israel's Haifa with Sejjil-3 missiles
Lebanon News
02:24
Israeli forces blow up two homes in South Lebanon, seize bulldozer: NNA
02:24
Israeli forces blow up two homes in South Lebanon, seize bulldozer: NNA
Lebanon News
02:37
Israeli minister warns Hezbollah against entering Iran-Israel war
02:37
Israeli minister warns Hezbollah against entering Iran-Israel war
Lebanon News
03:00
Israel strike targets vehicle in Aabbasiyyeh, Tyre (Video)
03:00
Israel strike targets vehicle in Aabbasiyyeh, Tyre (Video)
Middle East News
00:26
Israeli army says bombed Iranian military targets, including nuclear research site
00:26
Israeli army says bombed Iranian military targets, including nuclear research site
Lebanon News
12:16
Israeli airstrikes target Lebanon's Iqlim al Tuffah region
12:16
Israeli airstrikes target Lebanon's Iqlim al Tuffah region
