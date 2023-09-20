News
Lebanon's Solar Power Surge: Citizens and Private Sector Lead the Way
2023-09-20 | 11:21
Lebanon's Solar Power Surge: Citizens and Private Sector Lead the Way
The private sector and citizens have preceded the Ministry of Energy and the Electricité du Liban (EDL) in electricity production from solar energy.
The numbers presented at the Beirut Energy Week conference and exhibition indicate significant progress in this field.
Electricity production through solar energy by the private sector is on the rise, as there is a growing need for it, especially considering that the price per kilowatt-hour produced from solar energy is incomparable to the prices of kilowatt-hours from power plants and generators.
Despite the challenges the Ministry of Energy and EDL face, they continue to show interest in electricity production from solar energy and other alternative sources. In this context, licenses have been granted to companies for electricity production from solar energy, with Total-Energies expressing interest in this matter.
Electricité du Liban is currently developing the Beirut River station to generate electricity through solar energy. In the realm of alternative energy sources for electricity production, water resources also play a significant role.
For this purpose, the United States is funding the reopening the Rechmaya plant, and the Electricité du Liban is collaborating with UNDP on the Nahr El-Bared plant. Additionally, discussions are underway with the Japanese to operate and develop the Qadisha hydroelectric plants.
Electricity production through alternative energy sources does not eliminate the production of electricity from gas and petroleum derivatives, nor does it put any related discoveries in Lebanon at risk.
Electricity production through solar energy is one of the practical solutions to Lebanon's electricity problem. The electricity mafia and generator owners in the country will be unable to halt this progress, and they will bear the consequences even if the production process takes a long time.
