Lebanon's Solar Power Surge: Citizens and Private Sector Lead the Way

News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-20 | 11:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s Solar Power Surge: Citizens and Private Sector Lead the Way
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon's Solar Power Surge: Citizens and Private Sector Lead the Way

The private sector and citizens have preceded the Ministry of Energy and the Electricité du Liban (EDL) in electricity production from solar energy. 

The numbers presented at the Beirut Energy Week conference and exhibition indicate significant progress in this field.

Electricity production through solar energy by the private sector is on the rise, as there is a growing need for it, especially considering that the price per kilowatt-hour produced from solar energy is incomparable to the prices of kilowatt-hours from power plants and generators.

Despite the challenges the Ministry of Energy and EDL face, they continue to show interest in electricity production from solar energy and other alternative sources. In this context, licenses have been granted to companies for electricity production from solar energy, with Total-Energies expressing interest in this matter.

Electricité du Liban is currently developing the Beirut River station to generate electricity through solar energy. In the realm of alternative energy sources for electricity production, water resources also play a significant role. 

For this purpose, the United States is funding the reopening the Rechmaya plant, and the Electricité du Liban is collaborating with UNDP on the Nahr El-Bared plant. Additionally, discussions are underway with the Japanese to operate and develop the Qadisha hydroelectric plants.

Electricity production through alternative energy sources does not eliminate the production of electricity from gas and petroleum derivatives, nor does it put any related discoveries in Lebanon at risk.

Electricity production through solar energy is one of the practical solutions to Lebanon's electricity problem. The electricity mafia and generator owners in the country will be unable to halt this progress, and they will bear the consequences even if the production process takes a long time.

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

EDL

Electricity

Lebanon

Private Sector

LBCI Next
Lebanese Army Intelligence Dismantles ISIS Recruitment Network near Ain al-Helweh
'Teery Ya Teyara': 600 kites paint the sky in Lebanon's south beyond troubles and technology
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-06

Energy Minister reveals obstacles to Lebanon's electricity plan success

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-22

Lebanon considers dollar payments for electricity amid ongoing challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-21

Fueling progress: Lebanon and Iraq sign agreements to boost electricity sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-26

Enhanced power supply for designated areas in Lebanon, EDL confirms

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:10

Historic accord on the horizon: Parties edge toward Yemen peace agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

Arab heritage triumphs: Tell es-Sultan and more join UNESCO's World Heritage List

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:39

Is the Quintet becoming a Quartet? Lebanon's presidential mediation uncertainty continues

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:30

LBCI's Campaign: Monitoring Wildfire Risks and Promoting Fire Safety

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-15

Caught in the crossfire: Ain al-Hilweh camp's ceasefire commitment put to test amidst intensifying conflict

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-27

Half-time: Lebanon 30-66 Canada. Watch on lbcgroup.tv or LB2

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-18

MP Kanaan: We cannot continue the budget approval process at the end of the fiscal year, as it would amount to legislation violations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:10

Historic accord on the horizon: Parties edge toward Yemen peace agreement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:29

In France, Lebanese-French Samar Antoun gets recognition for her heroic intervention

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:30

Lebanon's reforms delayed: Mikati blames Christian political forces, calls for dialogue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:39

Is the Quintet becoming a Quartet? Lebanon's presidential mediation uncertainty continues

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Lebanese Army, international forces on high alert amid Israeli excavation work near Lebanese border

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:07

US favors Doha over Paris in Lebanese crisis talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:10

Historic accord on the horizon: Parties edge toward Yemen peace agreement

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:51

US official Barbara Leaf pushes for Lebanese-to-Lebanese dialogue on elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

Arab heritage triumphs: Tell es-Sultan and more join UNESCO's World Heritage List

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More