Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Thursday called on the international community to protect Syria's Druze population following two days of deadly sectarian clashes near Damascus.



"I call on the international community to fulfill its role in protecting the minorities in Syria -- especially the Druze -- from the regime and its gangs of terror and not to turn a blind eye to the tough events taking place there over the recent months," Saar said at an event marking Israel's Independence Day, according to a statement from his office.



AFP