Amos Hochstein, the senior US negotiator for gas and oil, is returning to Lebanon at the beginning of October, and the border issue is on his agenda.



Will his maritime success be replicated on land?



Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs is counting on this, as she refrains from delving into the details.



According to LBCI's sources, Hochstein will not discuss the thirteen disputed points since the Israeli withdrawal in 2000. Instead, the focus will be on removing the two tents Hezbollah set up directly on the border in the Chebaa Farms, one inside Lebanon and the other right on the borderline. This move would be in exchange for an Israeli withdrawal from northern Ghajar.



During his last visit at the end of August, Hochstein came close to achieving this goal.



However, leaks about the discussion of this issue during the Naqoura tripartite meeting and the imminent approval of it seemed to rile up Benjamin Netanyahu and his team. Netanyahu is under internal political and media pressure not to compromise on what Israel considers its legitimate rights.



Reports indicated that the Israeli military representative conditioned his approval during the session on a commitment not to leak the issue before the political level in Tel Aviv approved it. It is worth noting that preliminary permission from Netanyahu was already obtained.



Locally, information suggests that Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri welcomed this step, considering it a Lebanese achievement. His approval aligns with Hezbollah's stance, especially since there is a recognized international acknowledgment that the northern part of Ghajar is occupied and Lebanon has the right to reclaim it.



Will Hochstein succeed this time in accomplishing this exchange, paving the way for future discussions on demarcating and resolving disputes regarding the thirteen points of contention, ranging from fifty to three thousand square meters?