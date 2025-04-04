Kataeb Party leader MP Samy Gemayel called on the Lebanese government to establish a clear strategy to disarm Hezbollah, stating that the current imbalance in rights and responsibilities among political actors is unsustainable.



On LBCI's "Jadal" talk show, Gemayel criticized Hezbollah's efforts to justify its possession of weapons, asserting that such a monopoly is unjustified and incompatible with national unity.



"There can be no equality when one group claims rights the other does not have," he said, emphasizing that the Lebanese Army is the legitimate force tasked with protecting all citizens.



Gemayel underscored that Lebanon's Shiite community is an integral part of the nation and should be engaged with respect and reassurance.



However, he insisted there is no justification for the continued presence of illegal weapons outside state authority.



"When the weapons project collapses, there will be no option but understanding," he said. "Israel does not target us because we lack illegal weapons or because we implement foreign agendas. If Israel ever expands geographically at Lebanon's expense, we will all resist together under the banner of the Lebanese Army and the state."



He dismissed the notion of an arms race with Israel as impractical, stating that Lebanon's security must rely on strategic alliances, not unilateral confrontation.



Gemayel said countries willing to support Lebanon financially have the right to set conditions, but Lebanon equally holds the right to accept or reject them.



He emphasized that the main demand of the majority of Lebanese citizens remains the exclusive control of arms by the state.



On the municipal elections, Gemayel noted a significant improvement in relations between the Kataeb and the Lebanese Forces, adding that both parties are seriously exploring cooperation in the upcoming municipal vote—possibly extending to future parliamentary elections.



As for Beirut, he said all electoral options remain open, and nothing has yet been decided.



On the financial and economic crisis, Gemayel stressed the government's responsibility to develop a clear plan addressing key issues such as deposit recovery, banking secrecy, and restructuring the banking sector. He said that once such a plan is in place, relevant draft laws would be easier to pass.



Gemayel expressed optimism about the new leadership in government ministries, saying he believes Lebanon is on a path toward positive transformation and improved governance. He also justified Kataeb's approval of the 2024 budget being issued through a decree, citing it as the only available option under current circumstances.



Regarding the visit of U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus to Beirut, Gemayel said it is necessary to wait for her statements while calling for serious implementation of the disarmament file through direct dialogue with Hezbollah. He stressed the importance of accountability, particularly concerning past political assassinations.



"We cannot simply turn the page on the assassinations," Gemayel said. "Reconciliation does not mean halting the path to justice."



He concluded by calling for mutual recognition of each community's experiences, asserting that Lebanon can only begin building a shared, respectful state and a renewed national identity through such acknowledgment.