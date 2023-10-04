Lebanese Pharma Triumph: A Beacon of Hope in Challenging Times

Do you love Lebanon? Love its industries, especially when this industry becomes a source of hope in challenging circumstances. Throughout our lives, we've been importing medicines manufactured in Europe. Starting today, we will become exporters of medicines to the European Union.

The Lebanese company Pharmaline has obtained the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certification, allowing it to sell its medicines in the European Union.



Why is this considered an achievement?



Because the European Union is known for its strict quality conditions imposed on products entering its territory.



This achievement is not limited to the benefits of Pharmaline alone. The generic medicines it produces will contribute to exporting them, bringing hard currency into the country.

As export markets expand abroad, domestic companies expand, creating new job opportunities.

For many years, many Lebanese lacked confidence in their country's industry. The recent crisis has shed light on this industry, which stands out for its products and plays a role in restoring the economy to a healthy state.