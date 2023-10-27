News
Drone Evolution: Aerial Power in Modern Warfare
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27 | 08:42
Drone Evolution: Aerial Power in Modern Warfare
Like a wolf searching for its prey, the AAI RQ-2 Pioneer drone soars through the skies.
In the 1990s, this drone, one of the early creations by Britain, emerged. At that time, its role was confined to espionage and intelligence, and the United States used it in the Gulf War in 1991.
The drone was also involved in reconnaissance and discovering the batteries of Iraqi missiles. Its role turned from espionage drones to becoming integral to offensive operations in military campaigns.
In 2001, drones became a primary weapon in combat, particularly in the US war against the Taliban in Afghanistan and against Al-Qaeda. During that period, Washington employed the MQ-1 Predator drone.
Over the years, drone technology has proliferated among nations.
Turkey, China, Iran, and other countries began manufacturing and selling drones globally. Most recently, Saudi Arabia signed an agreement with Turkey to purchase Bayraktar Akıncı drones.
In addition, drone-manufacturing nations have supplied their allies with drones for use in their wars.
In 2015, Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, used drones to target oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.
These drones have changed the equations in several wars. Turkish drones owned by Azerbaijan played a crucial role in resolving the Armenian-Azerbaijani war in 2020 in favor of the latter.
The latest wars that have shifted the balance include the Russian-Ukrainian war.
On one side, Moscow possesses advanced Iranian drones with a range of around 2500 km. On the other hand, Ukraine has Turkish Bayraktar drones.
Let's not forget the drones used by the Al-Qassam Brigades in the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood. The videos show that simple drones, usually used for filming, can be developed to capture images and launch projectiles simultaneously.
Ultimately, we will continue to hear and see these drones in every war, as they have secured a significant place due to their low cost and high effectiveness.
Drone
War. Military
