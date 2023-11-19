After the "Al-Aqsa Flood Operation," Israel has outlined its primary objective: to eliminate Hamas and dismantle its military infrastructure.





As the military wing of the movement that has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007, prominent leaders are under Israel's scrutiny, and the focus is on the second generation after Israel assassinated most leaders of the first generation.





Mohammed Deif:

Known by his real name, Mohammed al-Masri, he was the first to announce the start of the "Al-Aqsa Flood Operation" as the overall commander of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas.





Deif is an expert in tunnel construction and has survived multiple Israeli assassination attempts, earning him the nickname "The Cat with Nine Lives." After assuming leadership in 2002, he suffered a paralysis-inducing assassination attempt.





Marwan Issa:

From a standout basketball player to the second-in-command in the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Marwan Issa earned the nickname "Palestinian Commando."





He played a crucial role in developing military systems and planning assaults, from the 2012 "Operation Pillar of Defense" to the recent "Al-Aqsa Flood Operation" in 2023. Described as a man of action, he is brilliant and able to "turn plastic into metal."





Yahya Sinwar:

Not just the political head of Hamas in Gaza but also the mastermind behind the October 7 attack, according to Israel.





Sinwar was imprisoned in Israel in the late '80s and was released as part of a prisoner exchange for Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit. Sinwar continues to play with the nerves of Israelis, recently stalling the prisoner exchange file, demanding a halt to the incursion into the Al-Shifa Hospital.





On both military and political fronts, Israel sees no distinction within Hamas, according to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who stated, "There is no difference between a terrorist carrying a Kalashnikov and a terrorist in an official suit."





So, who are the prominent political leaders of Hamas?





Ismail Haniyeh:

The head of the political bureau of the Hamas movement has been residing in exile between Qatar and Turkey since 2019.





Khaled Mashal:

One of the founders of Hamas in 1986 and has been the head of the movement's political bureau abroad since 2017.





After 44 days of Israel's war on the Gaza Strip, the question arises: Will Israel succeed in eliminating Hamas with its leaders and members?





If it does, without a political solution to restore Palestinian rights, does it ensure the prevention of the emergence of more Hamas in the future and the avoidance of a third generation?