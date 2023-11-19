Israel's target to dismantle Hamas leadership: Who are Hamas' key figures?

2023-11-19 | 12:17
Israel's target to dismantle Hamas leadership: Who are Hamas' key figures?
3min
Israel's target to dismantle Hamas leadership: Who are Hamas' key figures?

After the "Al-Aqsa Flood Operation," Israel has outlined its primary objective: to eliminate Hamas and dismantle its military infrastructure.


As the military wing of the movement that has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007, prominent leaders are under Israel's scrutiny, and the focus is on the second generation after Israel assassinated most leaders of the first generation.


Mohammed Deif:  

Mohammed Deif, Hamas's shadow strategist

Known by his real name, Mohammed al-Masri, he was the first to announce the start of the "Al-Aqsa Flood Operation" as the overall commander of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas.


Deif is an expert in tunnel construction and has survived multiple Israeli assassination attempts, earning him the nickname "The Cat with Nine Lives." After assuming leadership in 2002, he suffered a paralysis-inducing assassination attempt.


Marwan Issa:

From a standout basketball player to the second-in-command in the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Marwan Issa earned the nickname "Palestinian Commando."


He played a crucial role in developing military systems and planning assaults, from the 2012 "Operation Pillar of Defense" to the recent "Al-Aqsa Flood Operation" in 2023. Described as a man of action, he is brilliant and able to "turn plastic into metal."


Yahya Sinwar:

Who is Yahya Sinwar, Hamas' leader in Gaza being hunted by Israel?

Not just the political head of Hamas in Gaza but also the mastermind behind the October 7 attack, according to Israel.


Sinwar was imprisoned in Israel in the late '80s and was released as part of a prisoner exchange for Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit. Sinwar continues to play with the nerves of Israelis, recently stalling the prisoner exchange file, demanding a halt to the incursion into the Al-Shifa Hospital.


On both military and political fronts, Israel sees no distinction within Hamas, according to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who stated, "There is no difference between a terrorist carrying a Kalashnikov and a terrorist in an official suit."


So, who are the prominent political leaders of Hamas?


Ismail Haniyeh:

Ismail Haniya re-elected as leader of Palestinian group Hamas | Gaza News | Al Jazeera

The head of the political bureau of the Hamas movement has been residing in exile between Qatar and Turkey since 2019.


Khaled Mashal:

Former Hamas leader discusses missile attacks,... | Rudaw.net

One of the founders of Hamas in 1986 and has been the head of the movement's political bureau abroad since 2017.


After 44 days of Israel's war on the Gaza Strip, the question arises: Will Israel succeed in eliminating Hamas with its leaders and members?


If it does, without a political solution to restore Palestinian rights, does it ensure the prevention of the emergence of more Hamas in the future and the avoidance of a third generation?

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel

Target

Dismantle

Hamas

Leadership

Figures

