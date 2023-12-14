News
Israel's conditions and Sullivan's agenda: Northern front, Gaza aid, and post-war plan
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-14 | 10:33
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israel's conditions and Sullivan's agenda: Northern front, Gaza aid, and post-war plan
With protests intensifying among Israeli prisoner families captivated by Hamas, the issue of prisoners has entered the agenda of meetings between US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Israeli leaders.
This follows their meeting with US President Joe Biden and the revelation of the Israeli cabinet's rejection of a deal presented by the head of the Mossad, who was prohibited from traveling to Qatar for discussions.
The agenda encompasses developments on the northern front with Lebanon, an increase in humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, the removal of civilians from the target range, and, most importantly, the establishment of a timeline to end the fighting and a plan for the day after the war.
Amid Israeli officials' concerns about Sullivan potentially specifying a timeframe for ending the war, the cabinet has prepared a report to present to the US officials.
The report includes granting the military additional weeks after the cessation of hostilities to complete the withdrawal of its units from the center of the Gaza Strip and deploy them to defensive lines. It is worth noting that more than one Israeli security official anticipates that the phase of eliminating Hamas will continue throughout the year 2024.
The northern front with Lebanon will also be a crucial part of the discussions, with Israeli officials presenting their stance on the region's future.
A recent Israeli report suggests consensus within the War Cabinet that a large-scale military operation, without political pressure, is inevitable. The goal is to push Hezbollah away from the borders.
To prevent war, Israel imposes two conditions for an agreement:
- Pushing Hezbollah seven kilometers away from the border areas.
- Preventing Hezbollah from rebuilding approximately 100 observation sites, which the army claims to have targeted in the last two months.
These conditions, if agreed upon by the War Cabinet, will be met with determination by several ministers and security officials, insisting that the basis for a solution with Lebanon lies in UN Resolution 1701 and guarantees for its implementation.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel
Conditions
Jake Sullivan
Agenda
Northern
Front
Gaza
Aid
Post-War
Plan
