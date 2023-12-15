In the ongoing battle in the Gaza Strip, the toughest challenge for Israel is the tunnels of Hamas, known as the 'Gaza Metro,' located 70 meters underground with an estimated length of 500 kilometers.Recently, talks have emerged about the possibility of the Israeli army resorting to sponge bombs and internationally prohibited weapons, such as nerve gas, to destroy these tunnels, where Hamas leaders and their weapons are believed to be located.However, they are currently adopting a new military approach to minimize human losses.In the latest attempt, the Israeli army conducted precise tests to flood some tunnels in the Gaza Strip with seawater on a limited scale to see if that would contribute to the destruction of the tunnel network, according to officials briefed by the United States to The Wall Street Journal.It involves deploying seven pumps north of the Al-Shati refugee camp, capable of drawing thousands of cubic meters of water from the Mediterranean Sea per hour and pumping it into the tunnels, of which Israel has identified eight hundred and potentially drowning them within weeks.However, Tel Aviv informed Washington of this plan, and Washington is concerned about it.However, if Israel succeeds in flooding Hamas tunnels with water and proves its effectiveness, the impact will not be limited to the 'city' beneath the ground in the Gaza Strip but will also extend above the ground.Flooding the tunnels will affect groundwater and soil, eliminate agricultural opportunities, and destabilize buildings near the tunnels, especially given the desert nature of the region. This means the end of the Strip environmentally, health-wise, and agriculturally.