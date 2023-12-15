Details about Israel's new strategy against Hamas tunnels

News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-15 | 10:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Details about Israel&#39;s new strategy against Hamas tunnels
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Details about Israel's new strategy against Hamas tunnels

In the ongoing battle in the Gaza Strip, the toughest challenge for Israel is the tunnels of Hamas, known as the 'Gaza Metro,' located 70 meters underground with an estimated length of 500 kilometers.

Recently, talks have emerged about the possibility of the Israeli army resorting to sponge bombs and internationally prohibited weapons, such as nerve gas, to destroy these tunnels, where Hamas leaders and their weapons are believed to be located.

However, they are currently adopting a new military approach to minimize human losses.

In the latest attempt, the Israeli army conducted precise tests to flood some tunnels in the Gaza Strip with seawater on a limited scale to see if that would contribute to the destruction of the tunnel network, according to officials briefed by the United States to The Wall Street Journal.

So, how does Israel execute this operation?

It involves deploying seven pumps north of the Al-Shati refugee camp, capable of drawing thousands of cubic meters of water from the Mediterranean Sea per hour and pumping it into the tunnels, of which Israel has identified eight hundred and potentially drowning them within weeks.

However, Tel Aviv informed Washington of this plan, and Washington is concerned about it.

However, if Israel succeeds in flooding Hamas tunnels with water and proves its effectiveness, the impact will not be limited to the 'city' beneath the ground in the Gaza Strip but will also extend above the ground.

Flooding the tunnels will affect groundwater and soil, eliminate agricultural opportunities, and destabilize buildings near the tunnels, especially given the desert nature of the region. This means the end of the Strip environmentally, health-wise, and agriculturally.
 

Breaking Headlines

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Gaza Strip

Gaza

War

Palestine

Israel

US

LBCI Next
A new attack by Houthis in Red Sea
Israel's conditions and Sullivan's agenda: Northern front, Gaza aid, and post-war plan
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:49

Israeli War Cabinet unites: Prolonged Gaza war amid US-Israel disagreements

LBCI
Middle East News
09:16

White House in 'intensive' talks with Israel on next phase of Gaza war, aide says

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-14

Israel to present three-stage plan on Gaza war to the US

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-12

Netanyahu: Israel and the US differ on Gaza governance after the war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:49

Israeli War Cabinet unites: Prolonged Gaza war amid US-Israel disagreements

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:38

Global Refugee Forum highlights: Lebanon's complex refugee dynamics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:09

A new attack by Houthis in Red Sea

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-14

Israel's conditions and Sullivan's agenda: Northern front, Gaza aid, and post-war plan

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:20

Kfarchouba Municipality responds to Israeli Leaflets, denounces 'aggressive' intentions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-13

US-Israel relations: Past and present of US-Israel dynamics during war

LBCI
Middle East News
11:44

Israel allows "temporary" entry of aid into Gaza through Kerem Shalom crossing

LBCI
Middle East News
08:06

Al Jazeera's Wael al-Dahdouh wounded in Khan Yunis

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:23

Israel drops 'warning' leaflets over Lebanon's southern areas; here are the details

LBCI
Middle East News
08:06

Al Jazeera's Wael al-Dahdouh wounded in Khan Yunis

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:59

Hezbollah: Our fighters targeted Jardah site with Burkan missiles and the Intelligence Battalion in the Metat Barracks

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:31

Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline drop

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

Lebanese Parliament extends the Army Commander and Security Services' term for one year

LBCI
Middle East News
13:48

Israel: One in five rockets fired by Hezbollah falls inside Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:19

Cabinet session postponed due to insufficient attendance of ministers for quorum achievement

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:19

Lebanese Political Drama: Tensions Rise Between Government and Parliament Over Army Commander's Extension

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More