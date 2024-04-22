Israeli forces launch operation after Hezbollah downs drone

Lebanon News
2024-04-22 | 04:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli forces launch operation after Hezbollah downs drone
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli forces launch operation after Hezbollah downs drone

Israeli forces conducted a raid on Monday in the vicinity situated between Aaichiyeh and Al Wazi'iyah on Mount Rehan. 

This operation occurred near the site where Hezbollah downed an Israeli Hermes drone on Sunday night.

Lebanon News

Israel

Hezbollah

Raid

Attack

Drone

Lebanon

Hermes

LBCI Next
Ministry of Education and Higher Education sets exam dates for Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) and Baccalaureate Certificates in 2024
Hezbollah downs Israeli drone in southern Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:09

Lebanon's Mikati meets EU Commissioner Várhelyi: Calls for policy shift on Syrian refugees

LBCI
Middle East News
10:47

Turkey and Iraq sign cooperation agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:41

Macron holds phone call with Netanyahu, urges Gaza ceasefire and Israel-Lebanon border stability

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:28

Israeli army's central region commander plans to end his service in August: Al Jazeera reports

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:09

Lebanon's Mikati meets EU Commissioner Várhelyi: Calls for policy shift on Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:41

Macron holds phone call with Netanyahu, urges Gaza ceasefire and Israel-Lebanon border stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Ministry of Education and Higher Education sets exam dates for Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) and Baccalaureate Certificates in 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:59

Hezbollah downs Israeli drone in southern Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-23

Famed Palestinian photographer Motaz Azaiza evacuates Gaza, ‘soon will come back and build Gaza again’

LBCI
World News
2023-08-16

Russia Announces Downing of Three Ukrainian Drones Southwest of Moscow

LBCI
Middle East News
09:56

Iraq, Turkey, Qatar, UAE sign deal to collaborate on Development Road project

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-20

Security and support in the South: French-Lebanese military meeting in Paris focuses on Lebanese army needs

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More