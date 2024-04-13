Travel alert: Middle East Airlines shifts Sunday flights, maintains some: Here are the details

Lebanon News
2024-04-13 | 19:40
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Travel alert: Middle East Airlines shifts Sunday flights, maintains some: Here are the details
Travel alert: Middle East Airlines shifts Sunday flights, maintains some: Here are the details

Due to the recent developments in the region, Middle East Airlines announced that it postponed all its flights scheduled to depart on Sunday, April 14, 2024, to later dates, except for the following flights departing from Beirut-Rafic Al Hariri International Airport at 9:00 AM:

- Paris ME1209
- Paris ME211
- Frankfurt ME217
- Rome ME231
- Dusseldorf ME247

As for the rest of the flights, they are currently postponed and the schedule will be published once the situation becomes clearer.
 

Lebanon News

Travel

Lebanon

Alert

Middle East Airlines

Flights

US Embassy in Lebanon to US citizens: Reminder of travel recommendations
Mikati condemns Pascal Sleiman’s murder, calls for reform and unity
