Red Sea tensions: Impact on regional navigation and Yemeni peace talks

2023-12-22 | 07:46
Red Sea tensions: Impact on regional navigation and Yemeni peace talks
2min
Red Sea tensions: Impact on regional navigation and Yemeni peace talks

Since December 18, 2023, there has been no appearance of Yahya Saree, the military spokesperson for the Houthis, the powerful, resonant voice that once frequently addressed the public.

Why is that?

According to observers, Houthi attacks in the Red Sea have decreased due to a shift in the routes taken by Israeli ships and those heading to Israel.

They now traverse a different path, sailing through the Indian Ocean, circumnavigating the African continent around the Cape of Good Hope, and then proceeding up the Atlantic Ocean towards the Strait of Gibraltar and the Mediterranean Sea.

Furthermore, major global shipping companies have adopted this alternative route, discontinuing the passage of their vessels through the Red Sea.

Another factor potentially contributing to the reduction in Houthi attacks is the formation of the Maritime Alliance, led by the United States, to protect International Waters.

Initially declared to include ten countries, the alliance has reportedly expanded to 20 nations, although eight countries have not officially announced their participation for political reasons, according to the Pentagon.

This development, unrecognized by the Houthi group, which asserts that the alliance will not deter its operations in the Red Sea, signifies that they will continue to monitor, observe, and target any ship heading toward Israel.

Consequently, the tense situation in the Red Sea affects international navigation and has implications for the ongoing Yemeni peace talks.

According to LBCI's sources, negotiations between the Houthis and the Yemeni government, which were on the verge of conclusion and were entering the preparatory phase for signing, have been postponed to next year. This delay is attributed to the need for a clearer understanding of the situation in the Gaza war and its extension into the Red Sea.

