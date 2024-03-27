A report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



The decision of the United Nations Security Council calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza did not deter Israel from continuing its military operations in the region. On the contrary, two days after the resolution, Israel responded with intense shelling on the southern part of Gaza on Tuesday night.



Following this situation on the ground, the Israeli Minister of Defense engaged in discussions with several officials in Washington, including the US Secretary of Defense. The latter mentioned they are discussing alternatives to the extensive military operation in Rafah with his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant.



Details of these alternatives remained confidential after the meeting.



However, the limited information provided by a senior official in the Department of Defense to some journalists after the meeting was not far from the media leaks that preceded the meeting by about a week.



According to the senior official, ideas were raised concerning the sequence of events on the ground, prioritizing the entry of humanitarian aid and evacuating civilians from Rafah.



Additionally, there were discussions about communication between Israel and Egypt to ensure border security between Egypt and Gaza, preventing weapon smuggling into the territory and addressing what they referred to as terrorists.



Furthermore, there was talk about replacing the ground invasion of Rafah with targeted strikes against Hamas elements, especially its leaders.

Through all these alternatives, Washington seeks to avert the scenario of a large-scale operation in Rafah, which poses a threat to Tel Aviv at a time when bilateral relations are witnessing unprecedented tension.



