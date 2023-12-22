Rafah Crossing: A vital lifeline for Gaza's connection to the world

News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-22 | 07:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Rafah Crossing: A vital lifeline for Gaza&#39;s connection to the world
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Rafah Crossing: A vital lifeline for Gaza's connection to the world

Rafah, the border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, spanning 12 kilometers, stands as a crucial gateway for the people of Gaza, providing a lifeline that connects them to the rest of the world.


Without this crossing, Gaza and its people would have been completely isolated from the world.


Since October 21 and continuing until today, Rafah Crossing has served as the sole passage that has breathed some life back into the residents of Gaza.


Ambulances, taxis, and aid convoys line up, ready and waiting under the watchful eyes of Egyptian authorities who meticulously oversee the influx and outflow through the crossing. Egyptian truck drivers, without hesitation, have played a pivotal role in aiding their Gaza neighbors.


By the numbers, from October 21 to December 20, Egypt has facilitated the entry of the following aid into Gaza:


  • 5,167 trucks carrying relief supplies
  • 5,035 tons of medical supplies
  • 30,784 tons of food
  • 3,880 tons of fuel
  • 17,584 tons of water
  • 6,956 tons of other relief materials


Egypt has contributed 70% of this aid through the Egyptian Action Coalition, consisting of Egyptian civil groups, and Egyptian relief funds, including the "Long Live Egypt" fund and the "Dignified Life" association.


Rafah is not just a passage for humanitarian aid but also a secure exit point for Palestinians. Since the beginning of October until December 20, 17,142 Palestinians, including dual nationals and foreign citizens, have exited through Rafah Crossing.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Rafah

Crossing

Lifeline

Gaza

Connection

World

LBCI Next
Red Sea tensions: Impact on regional navigation and Yemeni peace talks
Charting new course after conflict: Libya's projects for 'renewal'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-11

Security Council Diplomats visit Rafah border crossing with Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-25

Relief continues: 196 trucks of aid reach Gaza via Rafah crossing

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-15

First fuel truck enters Gaza from Egypt via the Rafah crossing

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-06

New group of wounded arrives from Gaza to Egypt via Rafah crossing

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Hostage stalemate: Hamas video sparks outrage in Israel amidst fading negotiation hopes and calls to halt Gaza aid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:46

Red Sea tensions: Impact on regional navigation and Yemeni peace talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:02

Charting new course after conflict: Libya's projects for 'renewal'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:18

Retaliation in kind: Hezbollah's 'strategic' response to Israeli attacks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-20

WFP's first aid convoy from Jordan reaches Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Hostage stalemate: Hamas video sparks outrage in Israel amidst fading negotiation hopes and calls to halt Gaza aid

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-18

Israeli drone targets house near martyr's funeral in Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-09

Lavrov: Russia, Arab League will work to ‘stop the bloodshed’ in Israel and Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:18

Retaliation in kind: Hezbollah's 'strategic' response to Israeli attacks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:08

Israel's escalating response: State of emergency along northern border amid rising tensions with Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:16

World Bank report: Lebanon 'In the grip of a new crisis'

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:29

Pressure for ceasefire: Will Lebanon's south stay clear of 'war flames?'

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Mikati: Lebanon ready to apply UN resolution on border if Israel complies

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Hezbollah mourns the martyr Hussein Ali Ezzedine from Maaroub, south Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
14:31

Israeli army says killed over two thousand fighters in Gaza since December

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:23

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More