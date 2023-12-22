Rafah, the border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, spanning 12 kilometers, stands as a crucial gateway for the people of Gaza, providing a lifeline that connects them to the rest of the world.





Without this crossing, Gaza and its people would have been completely isolated from the world.





Since October 21 and continuing until today, Rafah Crossing has served as the sole passage that has breathed some life back into the residents of Gaza.





Ambulances, taxis, and aid convoys line up, ready and waiting under the watchful eyes of Egyptian authorities who meticulously oversee the influx and outflow through the crossing. Egyptian truck drivers, without hesitation, have played a pivotal role in aiding their Gaza neighbors.





By the numbers, from October 21 to December 20, Egypt has facilitated the entry of the following aid into Gaza:





5,167 trucks carrying relief supplies

5,035 tons of medical supplies

30,784 tons of food

3,880 tons of fuel

17,584 tons of water

6,956 tons of other relief materials





Egypt has contributed 70% of this aid through the Egyptian Action Coalition, consisting of Egyptian civil groups, and Egyptian relief funds, including the "Long Live Egypt" fund and the "Dignified Life" association.





Rafah is not just a passage for humanitarian aid but also a secure exit point for Palestinians. Since the beginning of October until December 20, 17,142 Palestinians, including dual nationals and foreign citizens, have exited through Rafah Crossing.