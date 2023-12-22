Hostage stalemate: Hamas video sparks outrage in Israel amidst fading negotiation hopes and calls to halt Gaza aid

2023-12-22 | 09:43
Hostage stalemate: Hamas video sparks outrage in Israel amidst fading negotiation hopes and calls to halt Gaza aid
Hostage stalemate: Hamas video sparks outrage in Israel amidst fading negotiation hopes and calls to halt Gaza aid

Despite Israel's attempt to instill optimism and numb the families of hostages within Hamas, the movement's unwavering stance against any negotiations without a complete ceasefire and Tel Aviv's failure to propose any solution on this matter have reset the situation.

In contrast, Hamas continued its pressure campaign and released a new video featuring prisoners allegedly killed by Israeli forces.

Despite Israel's announcement of retrieving bodies found in a building and its claim that Hamas was responsible for their deaths, the video angered the Israeli public and families of the hostages.

The setback in the prisoners' file led several voices in Israel to call for a halt in allowing humanitarian aid to pass into the Gaza Strip. This suggestion, previously proposed by the former head of the Israeli National Security Council, Giora Eiland, was labeled as a strategy to starve the region.

As the Israeli military prepares for the third phase of the ground operation in Gaza, expanding the combat zone, the War Cabinet reiterated its commitment to intensifying attacks to eliminate Hamas.

It highlighted achievements in detonating tunnels and targeting central locations of the movement's leadership.

However, warnings from multiple security and military sources emphasize that the Israeli leadership's insistence on eliminating Hamas and releasing all captives is unrealistic and may lead to further complications.

