Beyond history: The unseen 'bond of struggle' between Christians and Muslims in Palestine

News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-26 | 08:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Beyond history: The unseen &#39;bond of struggle&#39; between Christians and Muslims in Palestine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Beyond history: The unseen 'bond of struggle' between Christians and Muslims in Palestine

Every time we talk about Palestine, my grandmother says to me, "If I have one day left in my life and we can visit Jerusalem, I want to go and visit." But why are all religions so concerned about the holy places in Palestine, especially Christians?

Not only that, but the story of Christians in the land is not just a historical and cultural connection; it is a story of struggle alongside Muslims. 

They were the first to recognize the Zionist danger, prompting thinkers, writers, and religious leaders to shed light on the need to protect their land from the settlement plan.

After the Balfour Declaration in 1917, Christians contributed to establishing the Palestinian national movement and Muslim-Christian associations. They also founded the "1st Palestinian National Congress" in Jerusalem in 1919.

During the Arab revolt in Palestine in 1936, many Christians, such as Dr. Tawfiq Canaan, Edward Said, Afif Safieh, and Archbishop Atallah Hanna, emerged. 

They defended the national cause and confronted the Zionist movement as Jewish migration to Palestine increased. They advocated for the Palestinians' right to self-determination.

Since the Nakba until today, the Palestinian issue has been the focus of attention for all religions. This issue made Palestine a place where religions united in the face of injustice taking place.


News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Palestine

Jerusalem

Religions

Christians

Muslims

History

Settlement

Balfour Declaration

Arab Revolt

Solidarity

Lebanese economic growth starts with you: The power of choosing local products
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-06

Israel approves construction of 1,700 settlement units in East Jerusalem

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-20

Silenced solidarity: How democratic nations restrict pro-Palestine protests

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-10

Hamas calls for general mobilization in Arab and Islamic world in solidarity with Palestine

LBCI
World News
2023-10-09

Cape Town rally in solidarity with Palestine's Operation Al-Aqsa Flood

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-24

Lebanese economic growth starts with you: The power of choosing local products

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-24

A tale of hope: Christmas amid sadness in Palestine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-23

Tactics and escalations: US diplomatic proposals and ground realities between Hezbollah and Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-23

Third phase of war: Israel plans military redeployment in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-20

Israel and Hamas show signs of 'readiness' for a new truce

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-13

Into the wild: Exploring the world of mushrooms in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:09

Beyond history: The unseen 'bond of struggle' between Christians and Muslims in Palestine

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-26

Al Jazeera: Israeli artillery shelling targets eastern Bureij Camp in central Gaza Strip

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:37

US-Israel relations in the balance: Biden's 'last-minute call' thwarts Israeli preemptive strike on Hezbollah

LBCI
Middle East News
06:24

Israeli injured in Hezbollah strike on Western Galilee

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:27

Anticipating the new year: Lebanon's hopes for peace, a president, and institutional 'revival'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Hezbollah says targeted monitoring room near Shomera barracks

LBCI
Middle East News
05:27

Israeli soldier dies from wounds incurred at Lebanon border

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:41

Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
07:06

Drone downed near Egyptian city of Dahab

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:09

Beyond history: The unseen 'bond of struggle' between Christians and Muslims in Palestine

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More