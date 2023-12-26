Beyond history: The unseen 'bond of struggle' between Christians and Muslims in Palestine

Every time we talk about Palestine, my grandmother says to me, "If I have one day left in my life and we can visit Jerusalem, I want to go and visit." But why are all religions so concerned about the holy places in Palestine, especially Christians?



Not only that, but the story of Christians in the land is not just a historical and cultural connection; it is a story of struggle alongside Muslims.



They were the first to recognize the Zionist danger, prompting thinkers, writers, and religious leaders to shed light on the need to protect their land from the settlement plan.



After the Balfour Declaration in 1917, Christians contributed to establishing the Palestinian national movement and Muslim-Christian associations. They also founded the "1st Palestinian National Congress" in Jerusalem in 1919.



During the Arab revolt in Palestine in 1936, many Christians, such as Dr. Tawfiq Canaan, Edward Said, Afif Safieh, and Archbishop Atallah Hanna, emerged.



They defended the national cause and confronted the Zionist movement as Jewish migration to Palestine increased. They advocated for the Palestinians' right to self-determination.



Since the Nakba until today, the Palestinian issue has been the focus of attention for all religions. This issue made Palestine a place where religions united in the face of injustice taking place.





