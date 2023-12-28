West Bank unrest: Palestinian Foreign Ministry accuses Israeli National Security Minister of aggression

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has leveled accusations against the Israeli National Security Minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, alleging that he poured flammable substances on a Palestinian family in Bethlehem.



The ministry asserts that Ben Gvir's support for settler crimes is part of a policy aimed at completing the gradual annexation of the West Bank.



These accusations coincide with the killing of a Palestinian youth by Israeli forces in the West Bank during a military operation in Ramallah involving raids on currency exchange businesses.



The Israeli authorities claimed the operation was part of a campaign to seize millions of shekels as part of their efforts to confiscate funds belonging to Hamas.



Israeli forces have arrested more than 20 Palestinians from the West Bank, including former prisoners, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Society.



The United Nations has intervened, urging Israel to put an end to unlawful killing operations and settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. The UN also expressed concern about the region's rapid deterioration of human rights conditions.