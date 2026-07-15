US Embassy in Beirut: Lebanon-Israel agreement on pilot zones to begin in the coming days

The U.S. Embassy in Beirut announced that the Lebanon-Israel talks concluded after two days of "productive and positive discussions," with the parties agreeing on the structure and operational guidelines for the proposed pilot zones.



In a statement, the embassy said the final procedural steps will now be completed, with implementation expected to begin in the coming days.



The embassy added that the next phase will consist of expanded technical talks focusing on implementing all provisions of the trilateral framework, to reach a comprehensive agreement between Lebanon and Israel.