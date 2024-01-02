Gaza conflict's ripple effect: Will diplomacy prevail or lead to wider conflict in border villages?

News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-02 | 12:44
High views
Gaza conflict&#39;s ripple effect: Will diplomacy prevail or lead to wider conflict in border villages?
3min
Gaza conflict's ripple effect: Will diplomacy prevail or lead to wider conflict in border villages?

"This mission could become very dangerous," and "our path will be filled with uncertainty in the coming weeks and days," said France's minister of the armed forces, Sébastien Lecornu, addressing the French battalion members participating in the international forces in the South on Monday.

This statement did not surprise observers on the ground. 

The sources indicate increasing tension in the coming days on the Lebanese-Israeli border, manifesting in intensified Israeli fires and powerful strikes targeting homes and neighborhoods in the area.

With the transition to the third stage of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, and leaks about an alleged shift to the northern front, the Israeli focus on using its destructive aerial capabilities has become evident, rather than relying on drone attacks and artillery shelling.

This was apparent in the targeting of several homes in Bint Jbeil, which remained somewhat shielded from direct shelling, and in neighborhoods in Kfarkela resembling a "fire belt." 

Additionally, strikes hit homes and cars, leading to the fall of several martyrs mourned by Hezbollah.

Observers in the field consider the escalating tension as an attempt to exert pressure to improve negotiation conditions on the Israeli side. 

Simultaneously, international diplomatic efforts intensify, pressuring Lebanon to push Hezbollah away from the border beyond the Litani River and implement Resolution 1701. 

This is happening while the [Israeli] occupation is also under pressure due to the majority of northern settlers evacuating towards Haifa and central Israel.

Israel's escalation is met with a response from Hezbollah according to the same principle. 

The party launches its rockets toward Israeli settlements, targeting concentrations of soldiers and command and control centers kilometers deep into the front line.

Will the tension remain at this level, and will diplomacy succeed in setting the groundwork to de-escalate the confrontation? Or will both parties engage in a wider conflict, with the first stage causing destruction in border villages?
 

Third phase of the ground operation: Israel's comprehensive plan along Gaza and Lebanon
Maintenance and safety: Cable car malfunction raises questions about oversight
LBCI Previous

