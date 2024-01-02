News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The World in Lebanon
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gaza conflict's ripple effect: Will diplomacy prevail or lead to wider conflict in border villages?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-02 | 12:44
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Gaza conflict's ripple effect: Will diplomacy prevail or lead to wider conflict in border villages?
"This mission could become very dangerous," and "our path will be filled with uncertainty in the coming weeks and days," said France's minister of the armed forces, Sébastien Lecornu, addressing the French battalion members participating in the international forces in the South on Monday.
This statement did not surprise observers on the ground.
The sources indicate increasing tension in the coming days on the Lebanese-Israeli border, manifesting in intensified Israeli fires and powerful strikes targeting homes and neighborhoods in the area.
With the transition to the third stage of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, and leaks about an alleged shift to the northern front, the Israeli focus on using its destructive aerial capabilities has become evident, rather than relying on drone attacks and artillery shelling.
This was apparent in the targeting of several homes in Bint Jbeil, which remained somewhat shielded from direct shelling, and in neighborhoods in Kfarkela resembling a "fire belt."
Additionally, strikes hit homes and cars, leading to the fall of several martyrs mourned by Hezbollah.
Observers in the field consider the escalating tension as an attempt to exert pressure to improve negotiation conditions on the Israeli side.
Simultaneously, international diplomatic efforts intensify, pressuring Lebanon to push Hezbollah away from the border beyond the Litani River and implement Resolution 1701.
This is happening while the [Israeli] occupation is also under pressure due to the majority of northern settlers evacuating towards Haifa and central Israel.
Israel's escalation is met with a response from Hezbollah according to the same principle.
The party launches its rockets toward Israeli settlements, targeting concentrations of soldiers and command and control centers kilometers deep into the front line.
Will the tension remain at this level, and will diplomacy succeed in setting the groundwork to de-escalate the confrontation? Or will both parties engage in a wider conflict, with the first stage causing destruction in border villages?
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
Gaza
Conflict
Diplomacy
Sébastien Lecornu
Border
Attacks
Hezbollah
Resolution 1701
Israel
Next
Third phase of the ground operation: Israel's comprehensive plan along Gaza and Lebanon
Maintenance and safety: Cable car malfunction raises questions about oversight
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-09
Lebanon's Escalating Challenges: Israeli Attacks on Army, Hezbollah Confrontations, and French Diplomacy
Press Highlights
2023-12-09
Lebanon's Escalating Challenges: Israeli Attacks on Army, Hezbollah Confrontations, and French Diplomacy
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-18
War and diplomacy: Israeli-US talks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Red Sea security
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-18
War and diplomacy: Israeli-US talks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Red Sea security
0
Middle East News
2023-12-15
Israeli army spokesman: We will resort to the military option if diplomacy fails to remove Hezbollah from the border
Middle East News
2023-12-15
Israeli army spokesman: We will resort to the military option if diplomacy fails to remove Hezbollah from the border
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-25
Iran's engagement in Gaza conflict: Hezbollah's response hinges on Israel's adherence to truce
Press Highlights
2023-11-25
Iran's engagement in Gaza conflict: Hezbollah's response hinges on Israel's adherence to truce
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:52
Third phase of the ground operation: Israel's comprehensive plan along Gaza and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:52
Third phase of the ground operation: Israel's comprehensive plan along Gaza and Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-29
Maintenance and safety: Cable car malfunction raises questions about oversight
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-29
Maintenance and safety: Cable car malfunction raises questions about oversight
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-29
New approach: Israeli Cabinet explores new prisoner exchange proposal
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-29
New approach: Israeli Cabinet explores new prisoner exchange proposal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-29
Lebanon's New Year's extravaganza: 750 parties await
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-29
Lebanon's New Year's extravaganza: 750 parties await
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:02
Breaking news: Car targeted in preliminary incident in Bir Al Abed
Lebanon News
11:02
Breaking news: Car targeted in preliminary incident in Bir Al Abed
0
Lebanon News
12:18
Mikati condemns Beirut's suburb explosion: A new Israeli crime aimed at dragging Lebanon into a new phase of confrontations
Lebanon News
12:18
Mikati condemns Beirut's suburb explosion: A new Israeli crime aimed at dragging Lebanon into a new phase of confrontations
0
Lebanon News
11:40
Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri assassinated in explosion in southern suburbs of Beirut
Lebanon News
11:40
Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri assassinated in explosion in southern suburbs of Beirut
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-20
French Foreign Minister's visit: Limited progress amidst political challenges and regional complexities
Press Highlights
2023-12-20
French Foreign Minister's visit: Limited progress amidst political challenges and regional complexities
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:40
Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri assassinated in explosion in southern suburbs of Beirut
Lebanon News
11:40
Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri assassinated in explosion in southern suburbs of Beirut
2
Lebanon News
11:02
Breaking news: Car targeted in preliminary incident in Bir Al Abed
Lebanon News
11:02
Breaking news: Car targeted in preliminary incident in Bir Al Abed
3
Lebanon News
11:22
Hamas official denies to LBCI that Osama Hamdan was targeted
Lebanon News
11:22
Hamas official denies to LBCI that Osama Hamdan was targeted
4
Lebanon News
11:34
NNA: Israeli drone targets Hamas office in southern suburbs of Beirut, resulting in 4 casualties
Lebanon News
11:34
NNA: Israeli drone targets Hamas office in southern suburbs of Beirut, resulting in 4 casualties
5
Lebanon News
12:32
Netanyahu's advisor to MSNBC: We did not claim responsibility for the Beirut attack, and it did not target the Lebanese government or Hezbollah
Lebanon News
12:32
Netanyahu's advisor to MSNBC: We did not claim responsibility for the Beirut attack, and it did not target the Lebanese government or Hezbollah
6
Middle East News
12:36
Yedioth Ahronoth, quoting Israeli officials: Saleh al-Arouri's assassination was a 'high-quality operation'
Middle East News
12:36
Yedioth Ahronoth, quoting Israeli officials: Saleh al-Arouri's assassination was a 'high-quality operation'
7
Lebanon News
06:40
French soldiers in southern Lebanon are at the center of escalation between Hezbollah and Israel
Lebanon News
06:40
French soldiers in southern Lebanon are at the center of escalation between Hezbollah and Israel
8
Lebanon News
12:01
Hamas: Assassination of Saleh al-Arouri and two leaders of Al-Qassam Brigades in Beirut
Lebanon News
12:01
Hamas: Assassination of Saleh al-Arouri and two leaders of Al-Qassam Brigades in Beirut
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More