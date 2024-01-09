News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Strained truce: Unraveling the 1949 Lebanon-Israel agreement
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-09 | 10:18
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Strained truce: Unraveling the 1949 Lebanon-Israel agreement
What is this agreement between Lebanon and Israel that the former is demanding its implementation?
On March 23, 1949, Lebanon and Israel signed an agreement at Ras al-Naqoura in the presence of the United Nations mediator in Palestine.
This agreement stipulated that the Lebanese and Israeli sides commit not to undertake any hostile acts against the people or forces of the other side after the 1948 Arab–Israeli War.
In the details, according to Article 1 of the agreement, both sides pledged that no Israeli or Lebanese element, whether ground, naval, or air military forces, including irregular forces, would engage in aggressive acts against the forces of the other side or against civilians.
Furthermore, Article 4 of the agreement affirmed the "ceasefire line," which is the international border between Lebanon and Israel that neither side is allowed to cross, whether Israeli or Lebanese.
There should be defensive forces in this area, with their number specified in the agreement. For example, the total number of officers and soldiers for each country should be 1,500.
However, according to the eighth and final article, each party has the right to suspend the agreement or any of its provisions, suspend its implementation at any time, or reconsider it, except for the first and third articles.
In such a case, the Secretary-General of the United Nations calls on both parties to discuss the request of one of the parties.
So, it is true that the truce did not hold, but what is the importance of its reapplication?
In the end, the implementation of the 1949 truce agreement remains one of the diplomatic solutions to regulate the situation on the southern border between Israel and Lebanon.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
Israel
Ceasefire
United Nations
Mediation
Truce
Border
Next
Hezbollah's Retaliatory Strikes: Israeli Military Command Targeted in Safad by Combat Drones
Hunger Looms Over Gaza: The Struggle to Deliver Aid Amidst Bureaucratic Obstacles
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-07
Escalation at Lebanon-Israel border: Rockets launched, swift retaliation follows
Lebanon News
2024-01-07
Escalation at Lebanon-Israel border: Rockets launched, swift retaliation follows
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-06
War or peace? The diplomatic tightrope in the Lebanon-Israel border crisis
Press Highlights
2024-01-06
War or peace? The diplomatic tightrope in the Lebanon-Israel border crisis
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-05
UN: More than 76,000 displaced in Lebanon as Israel border clashes escalate
Lebanon News
2024-01-05
UN: More than 76,000 displaced in Lebanon as Israel border clashes escalate
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-05
Borrell to visit Lebanon to discuss the situation on the borders with Israel
Lebanon News
2024-01-05
Borrell to visit Lebanon to discuss the situation on the borders with Israel
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Targeting Hamas: Unraveling Israeli assassinations' saga in the Palestinian struggle
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Targeting Hamas: Unraveling Israeli assassinations' saga in the Palestinian struggle
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:25
Unveiling Lebanon's rent law changes: What is at stake for 24,000 tenants?
News Bulletin Reports
10:25
Unveiling Lebanon's rent law changes: What is at stake for 24,000 tenants?
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:41
Strategic Crossroads: Blinken's Talks with Israel Amid Escalating Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
08:41
Strategic Crossroads: Blinken's Talks with Israel Amid Escalating Tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:44
Hezbollah's Retaliatory Strikes: Israeli Military Command Targeted in Safad by Combat Drones
News Bulletin Reports
07:44
Hezbollah's Retaliatory Strikes: Israeli Military Command Targeted in Safad by Combat Drones
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
Strained truce: Unraveling the 1949 Lebanon-Israel agreement
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
Strained truce: Unraveling the 1949 Lebanon-Israel agreement
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-07
Strategic warning: Israel's potential move against Resolution 1701 implementation
Press Highlights
2024-01-07
Strategic warning: Israel's potential move against Resolution 1701 implementation
0
Lebanon News
09:54
Lebanon's 'ski sector' faces crisis: Delayed season and lack of snow
Lebanon News
09:54
Lebanon's 'ski sector' faces crisis: Delayed season and lack of snow
0
Middle East News
07:07
ISIS attack in the Syrian desert leave 14 members of the regime forces dead: Observatory
Middle East News
07:07
ISIS attack in the Syrian desert leave 14 members of the regime forces dead: Observatory
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:07
Lebanon in the middle of war
Press Highlights
01:07
Lebanon in the middle of war
2
Lebanon News
03:42
Reuters, citing two sources in Lebanon familiar with Hezbollah: Three members of Hezbollah killed in an airstrike on their car in Ghandouriyeh
Lebanon News
03:42
Reuters, citing two sources in Lebanon familiar with Hezbollah: Three members of Hezbollah killed in an airstrike on their car in Ghandouriyeh
3
Middle East News
05:46
Hezbollah targets Israeli base with drones in response to recent assassinations
Middle East News
05:46
Hezbollah targets Israeli base with drones in response to recent assassinations
4
Lebanon News
03:22
LBCI's sources: Two missiles from an Israeli drone target a car in Ghandouriyeh, and a third missile prevents ambulances from approaching
Lebanon News
03:22
LBCI's sources: Two missiles from an Israeli drone target a car in Ghandouriyeh, and a third missile prevents ambulances from approaching
5
Press Highlights
00:47
Does Hochstein's mission include the Shebaa Farms?
Press Highlights
00:47
Does Hochstein's mission include the Shebaa Farms?
6
Lebanon News
07:26
Avichay Adraee: Hezbollah is risking the future of the region for Hamas
Lebanon News
07:26
Avichay Adraee: Hezbollah is risking the future of the region for Hamas
7
Lebanon News
04:05
Minor injuries reported among paramedics following an Israeli drone strike on a car in Ghandouriyeh
Lebanon News
04:05
Minor injuries reported among paramedics following an Israeli drone strike on a car in Ghandouriyeh
8
Lebanon Economy
02:25
Fuel prices see slight increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:25
Fuel prices see slight increase across Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More