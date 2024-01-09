Strained truce: Unraveling the 1949 Lebanon-Israel agreement

What is this agreement between Lebanon and Israel that the former is demanding its implementation?



On March 23, 1949, Lebanon and Israel signed an agreement at Ras al-Naqoura in the presence of the United Nations mediator in Palestine.



This agreement stipulated that the Lebanese and Israeli sides commit not to undertake any hostile acts against the people or forces of the other side after the 1948 Arab–Israeli War.



In the details, according to Article 1 of the agreement, both sides pledged that no Israeli or Lebanese element, whether ground, naval, or air military forces, including irregular forces, would engage in aggressive acts against the forces of the other side or against civilians.



Furthermore, Article 4 of the agreement affirmed the "ceasefire line," which is the international border between Lebanon and Israel that neither side is allowed to cross, whether Israeli or Lebanese.



There should be defensive forces in this area, with their number specified in the agreement. For example, the total number of officers and soldiers for each country should be 1,500.



However, according to the eighth and final article, each party has the right to suspend the agreement or any of its provisions, suspend its implementation at any time, or reconsider it, except for the first and third articles.



In such a case, the Secretary-General of the United Nations calls on both parties to discuss the request of one of the parties.



So, it is true that the truce did not hold, but what is the importance of its reapplication?



In the end, the implementation of the 1949 truce agreement remains one of the diplomatic solutions to regulate the situation on the southern border between Israel and Lebanon.