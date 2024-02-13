France proposes Hezbollah withdrawal, border talks for Israel-Lebanon truce

2024-02-13 | 01:16
France proposes Hezbollah withdrawal, border talks for Israel-Lebanon truce
France proposes Hezbollah withdrawal, border talks for Israel-Lebanon truce

France has presented a written proposal to Beirut aimed at ending hostilities with Israel and reaching a settlement regarding the disputed borders between Lebanon and Israel, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The proposal calls for Hezbollah to withdraw 10 kilometers from the borders.

The plan aimed to cease the fighting between Hezbollah and Israel across the borders.

Four senior Lebanese officials and three French officials confirmed that French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné handed over the document last week to senior officials in the Lebanese state, including caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.



Reuters

