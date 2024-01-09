In its second response to the Israeli occupation's assassination of Salah al-Arouri and the first response to the assassination of Wissam al-Taweel in Khirbet Sellom, Hezbollah targeted, for the first time since October 8th, the command headquarters of the Israeli occupation's northern region in the city of Safad through several combat drones.



Israeli media acknowledged damage to the base. Videos documenting the location of one of the assault drones and some damage in the area circulated.



The base, known as the Dado Base, is located 12 kilometers deep from the Lebanese border. It serves as the command headquarters for the Israeli Ground Forces' northern region, overseeing the 91st Division deployed on the western axis and the 146th Division deployed on the eastern axis.



The base houses command and control systems to coordinate front-line operations. Adjacent to the base is the neighborhood where personnel of the regional command reside.



The Israeli army, which denied any injuries, stated that it targeted a cell that launched drones from southern Lebanon in response to the base's targeting.