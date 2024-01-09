Hezbollah's Retaliatory Strikes: Israeli Military Command Targeted in Safad by Combat Drones

News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-09 | 07:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah&#39;s Retaliatory Strikes: Israeli Military Command Targeted in Safad by Combat Drones
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Hezbollah's Retaliatory Strikes: Israeli Military Command Targeted in Safad by Combat Drones

In its second response to the Israeli occupation's assassination of Salah al-Arouri and the first response to the assassination of Wissam al-Taweel in Khirbet Sellom, Hezbollah targeted, for the first time since October 8th, the command headquarters of the Israeli occupation's northern region in the city of Safad through several combat drones.

Israeli media acknowledged damage to the base. Videos documenting the location of one of the assault drones and some damage in the area circulated.

The base, known as the Dado Base, is located 12 kilometers deep from the Lebanese border. It serves as the command headquarters for the Israeli Ground Forces' northern region, overseeing the 91st Division deployed on the western axis and the 146th Division deployed on the eastern axis. 

The base houses command and control systems to coordinate front-line operations. Adjacent to the base is the neighborhood where personnel of the regional command reside.

The Israeli army, which denied any injuries, stated that it targeted a cell that launched drones from southern Lebanon in response to the base's targeting.

News Bulletin Reports

Hezbollah

Israel

LBCI Next
Strategic Crossroads: Blinken's Talks with Israel Amid Escalating Tensions
Hunger Looms Over Gaza: The Struggle to Deliver Aid Amidst Bureaucratic Obstacles
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:46

Hezbollah targets Israeli base with drones in response to recent assassinations

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-08

Reuters security sources: Israeli strike on Lebanon kills senior commander in elite Hezbollah unit

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-08

Hezbollah field official killed in Israeli raid, LBCI sources confirm

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-07

Calculated attacks: Details about Hezbollah and Israel's strikes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

Strained ceasefire: Unraveling the 1949 Lebanon-Israel agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:41

Strategic Crossroads: Blinken's Talks with Israel Amid Escalating Tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:52

Hunger Looms Over Gaza: The Struggle to Deliver Aid Amidst Bureaucratic Obstacles

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:19

External or internal? Intrigue deepens in Beirut Airport's cyber attack case

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-19

MP Ziad Hawat to LBCI: The opposition stands firm with Jihad Azour until now

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-06

Palestinian icon: Ahed Tamimi re-arrested by Israeli authorities

LBCI
Middle East News
05:46

Hezbollah targets Israeli base with drones in response to recent assassinations

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-07

Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry: Two journalists killed in Israeli strike

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:07

Lebanon in the middle of war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:19

External or internal? Intrigue deepens in Beirut Airport's cyber attack case

LBCI
Middle East News
12:19

Palestinian Islamic Jihad publishes video of an Israeli hostage in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Reuters, citing two sources in Lebanon familiar with Hezbollah: Three members of Hezbollah killed in an airstrike on their car in Ghandouriyeh

LBCI
Middle East News
05:46

Hezbollah targets Israeli base with drones in response to recent assassinations

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:22

LBCI's sources: Two missiles from an Israeli drone target a car in Ghandouriyeh, and a third missile prevents ambulances from approaching

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:47

Does Hochstein's mission include the Shebaa Farms?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:41

Unveiling the tactics: Israel's psychological warfare amidst military operations in southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More