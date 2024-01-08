News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
6
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
6
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hunger Looms Over Gaza: The Struggle to Deliver Aid Amidst Bureaucratic Obstacles
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-08 | 11:52
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Hunger Looms Over Gaza: The Struggle to Deliver Aid Amidst Bureaucratic Obstacles
Fear of death is no longer the only concern for the people of Gaza; now, the specter of death by hunger looms. According to the World Food Programme, 90% of Gazans live in significant hunger.
This dire situation was highlighted in a report sent by the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, to the Security Council, describing the humanitarian situation in Gaza as catastrophic.
Global health organizations attribute this reality to the limited flow of aid into Gaza due to Israeli bureaucracy deliberately hindering aid delivery. How does aid reach Gaza?
Initially, aid arrives in the Egyptian city of Arish. The Egyptian Red Crescent receives this aid and repackages it according to conditions imposed by COGAT, a unit in the Israeli Ministry of Defense responsible for coordinating civil affairs in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.
Among these conditions are:
- The aid box size should be at most one meter by three meters.
- Different types of aid should not be mixed.
- Some aids, such as solar energy devices, water purification filters, and hospital radiography devices, are not allowed to enter, with this list modified daily by Israel.
After repackaging, the aid is handed over to the Egyptian Red Crescent and transported by trucks from Arish towards the Rafah Crossing. There, it undergoes further inspection by Egyptian security forces, and non-compliant aids are rejected.
These aids are sent for Israeli inspection through one of two routes: either the Nitzana Crossing, which is 150 kilometers away from Rafah, or the Kerem Shalom Crossing, just a few kilometers away from Rafah. Trucks are often compelled by the Israeli side to use the Nitzana Crossing.
Upon arrival, the aids undergo another inspection, and if, for example, one box is found to be non-compliant, the entire truck is sent back with its contents.
It's worth noting that Israeli security forces at the mentioned crossing operate during specific hours, extending the inspection period for each truck to 24 to 48 hours. If the contents are approved, the truck returns to the Rafah Crossing to enter Gaza.
All of this delays the arrival of aid to Gaza and contributes to its delivery in a damaged state, as the entry of any truck into Gaza takes four to five days.
Consequently, at a maximum, only 100 trucks enter the sector daily, compared to the pre-war daily average of 500 trucks. Will global health organizations remain idle in the face of this reality?
News Bulletin Reports
Looms
Gaza:
Struggle
Deliver
Amidst
Bureaucratic
Obstacles
Next
Unveiling Cyber Vulnerabilities: The Airport Breach and Lebanon's Electronic Security Challenges
Genocidal acts: South Africa files complaint against Israel at the International Court of Justice
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-27
Silent struggle: Gaza's deaf population speak volumes amidst war
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-27
Silent struggle: Gaza's deaf population speak volumes amidst war
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-17
Stalemate in Gaza: Israeli Leadership Struggles to Define Strategy Amidst Failed Negotiations and Escalating Protests
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-17
Stalemate in Gaza: Israeli Leadership Struggles to Define Strategy Amidst Failed Negotiations and Escalating Protests
0
World News
10:15
UN expresses 'deep concern over the high toll' of killed journalists in Gaza
World News
10:15
UN expresses 'deep concern over the high toll' of killed journalists in Gaza
0
Middle East News
07:10
Gaza Health Ministry: Over 23,000 killed in Israeli strikes since October 7
Middle East News
07:10
Gaza Health Ministry: Over 23,000 killed in Israeli strikes since October 7
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
External or internal? Intrigue deepens in Beirut Airport's cyber attack case
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
External or internal? Intrigue deepens in Beirut Airport's cyber attack case
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Unveiling the tactics: Israel's psychological warfare amidst military operations in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Unveiling the tactics: Israel's psychological warfare amidst military operations in southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:24
Hochstein's 'blueprint': The geopolitical chess game on the Lebanese-Israeli front
News Bulletin Reports
10:24
Hochstein's 'blueprint': The geopolitical chess game on the Lebanese-Israeli front
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:02
Unveiling Cyber Vulnerabilities: The Airport Breach and Lebanon's Electronic Security Challenges
News Bulletin Reports
10:02
Unveiling Cyber Vulnerabilities: The Airport Breach and Lebanon's Electronic Security Challenges
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-09-09
Elon Musk says Starship is ‘ready to launch,’ FAA says not yet
Variety and Tech
2023-09-09
Elon Musk says Starship is ‘ready to launch,’ FAA says not yet
0
Middle East News
2023-11-30
US Secretary of State arrives to Ramallah to meet Palestinian President: AFP
Middle East News
2023-11-30
US Secretary of State arrives to Ramallah to meet Palestinian President: AFP
0
World News
2023-10-04
French FM discusses with US Biden situation in Armenia
World News
2023-10-04
French FM discusses with US Biden situation in Armenia
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-09-06
A patient at Geitawi Hospital urgently needs B+ blood units. To donate, please call: 03/958583
Breaking Headlines
2023-09-06
A patient at Geitawi Hospital urgently needs B+ blood units. To donate, please call: 03/958583
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:57
Hezbollah mourns the death of Commander Wissam Hassan Tawil in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:57
Hezbollah mourns the death of Commander Wissam Hassan Tawil in southern Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
06:26
Reuters security sources: Israeli strike on Lebanon kills senior commander in elite Hezbollah unit
Lebanon News
06:26
Reuters security sources: Israeli strike on Lebanon kills senior commander in elite Hezbollah unit
3
Press Highlights
00:34
"Asharq Al-Awsat" source hinted at suspected Israeli hands and visited the breach at the airport
Press Highlights
00:34
"Asharq Al-Awsat" source hinted at suspected Israeli hands and visited the breach at the airport
4
Lebanon News
06:08
Hezbollah field official killed in Israeli raid, LBCI sources confirm
Lebanon News
06:08
Hezbollah field official killed in Israeli raid, LBCI sources confirm
5
Lebanon News
05:34
Prepared for the 'unthinkable': Raad warns against Israel's 'aggressive' plans
Lebanon News
05:34
Prepared for the 'unthinkable': Raad warns against Israel's 'aggressive' plans
6
Middle East News
12:19
Palestinian Islamic Jihad publishes video of an Israeli hostage in Gaza
Middle East News
12:19
Palestinian Islamic Jihad publishes video of an Israeli hostage in Gaza
7
Lebanon News
08:54
Mikati: Peace decision rests with Lebanon, war decision in Israel's hands
Lebanon News
08:54
Mikati: Peace decision rests with Lebanon, war decision in Israel's hands
8
Lebanon News
04:14
On the frontlines: Ali Hamieh updates on Beirut Airport cyber security incident
Lebanon News
04:14
On the frontlines: Ali Hamieh updates on Beirut Airport cyber security incident
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More