Hunger Looms Over Gaza: The Struggle to Deliver Aid Amidst Bureaucratic Obstacles

News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-08 | 11:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hunger Looms Over Gaza: The Struggle to Deliver Aid Amidst Bureaucratic Obstacles
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Hunger Looms Over Gaza: The Struggle to Deliver Aid Amidst Bureaucratic Obstacles

Fear of death is no longer the only concern for the people of Gaza; now, the specter of death by hunger looms. According to the World Food Programme, 90% of Gazans live in significant hunger. 

This dire situation was highlighted in a report sent by the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, to the Security Council, describing the humanitarian situation in Gaza as catastrophic.

Global health organizations attribute this reality to the limited flow of aid into Gaza due to Israeli bureaucracy deliberately hindering aid delivery. How does aid reach Gaza?

Initially, aid arrives in the Egyptian city of Arish. The Egyptian Red Crescent receives this aid and repackages it according to conditions imposed by COGAT, a unit in the Israeli Ministry of Defense responsible for coordinating civil affairs in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Among these conditions are:

-        The aid box size should be at most one meter by three meters.

-        Different types of aid should not be mixed.

-        Some aids, such as solar energy devices, water purification filters, and hospital radiography devices, are not allowed to enter, with this list modified daily by Israel.

After repackaging, the aid is handed over to the Egyptian Red Crescent and transported by trucks from Arish towards the Rafah Crossing. There, it undergoes further inspection by Egyptian security forces, and non-compliant aids are rejected.

These aids are sent for Israeli inspection through one of two routes: either the Nitzana Crossing, which is 150 kilometers away from Rafah, or the Kerem Shalom Crossing, just a few kilometers away from Rafah. Trucks are often compelled by the Israeli side to use the Nitzana Crossing.

Upon arrival, the aids undergo another inspection, and if, for example, one box is found to be non-compliant, the entire truck is sent back with its contents.

It's worth noting that Israeli security forces at the mentioned crossing operate during specific hours, extending the inspection period for each truck to 24 to 48 hours. If the contents are approved, the truck returns to the Rafah Crossing to enter Gaza.

All of this delays the arrival of aid to Gaza and contributes to its delivery in a damaged state, as the entry of any truck into Gaza takes four to five days. 

Consequently, at a maximum, only 100 trucks enter the sector daily, compared to the pre-war daily average of 500 trucks. Will global health organizations remain idle in the face of this reality?

News Bulletin Reports

Looms

Gaza:

Struggle

Deliver

Amidst

Bureaucratic

Obstacles

LBCI Next
Unveiling Cyber Vulnerabilities: The Airport Breach and Lebanon's Electronic Security Challenges
Genocidal acts: South Africa files complaint against Israel at the International Court of Justice
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-27

Silent struggle: Gaza's deaf population speak volumes amidst war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-17

Stalemate in Gaza: Israeli Leadership Struggles to Define Strategy Amidst Failed Negotiations and Escalating Protests

LBCI
World News
10:15

UN expresses 'deep concern over the high toll' of killed journalists in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
07:10

Gaza Health Ministry: Over 23,000 killed in Israeli strikes since October 7

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:19

External or internal? Intrigue deepens in Beirut Airport's cyber attack case

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:41

Unveiling the tactics: Israel's psychological warfare amidst military operations in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:24

Hochstein's 'blueprint': The geopolitical chess game on the Lebanese-Israeli front

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:02

Unveiling Cyber Vulnerabilities: The Airport Breach and Lebanon's Electronic Security Challenges

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-09

Elon Musk says Starship is ‘ready to launch,’ FAA says not yet

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-30

US Secretary of State arrives to Ramallah to meet Palestinian President: AFP

LBCI
World News
2023-10-04

French FM discusses with US Biden situation in Armenia

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-09-06

A patient at Geitawi Hospital urgently needs B+ blood units. To donate, please call: 03/958583

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:57

Hezbollah mourns the death of Commander Wissam Hassan Tawil in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:26

Reuters security sources: Israeli strike on Lebanon kills senior commander in elite Hezbollah unit

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:34

"Asharq Al-Awsat" source hinted at suspected Israeli hands and visited the breach at the airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:08

Hezbollah field official killed in Israeli raid, LBCI sources confirm

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

Prepared for the 'unthinkable': Raad warns against Israel's 'aggressive' plans

LBCI
Middle East News
12:19

Palestinian Islamic Jihad publishes video of an Israeli hostage in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Mikati: Peace decision rests with Lebanon, war decision in Israel's hands

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:14

On the frontlines: Ali Hamieh updates on Beirut Airport cyber security incident

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More