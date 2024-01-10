In a recurring scene familiar to many, a new episode brings a new journalist with a new topic. The recent video featuring TV host Julia Hartley-Brewer with Mustafa Barghouti, the Secretary-General of the Palestinian National Initiative, has ignited anger among many, viewed by some as an insult to Arabs.



Hartley-Brewer's confrontational body language, continuous shouting, frequent interruptions of her guest, and, ultimately, evoking stereotypical images of Arab men's hatred for women are not cards she plays when engaging with her Israeli guest.



Mustafa Barghouti criticized her actions on platform X, stating, "It is a racist and unprofessional journalistic arrogance." It is the state of many Western journalists today.



Julia's colleague, Piers Morgan, was boycotted on social media for the same reason. This behavior indicates a lack of professional ethics, a trend in Western journalism.



Journalist Bel Trew from The Independent newspaper gained notoriety for spreading false claims about Hamas beheading Israeli children. Despite ethical breaches, Trew recently won the prestigious Marie Colvin British Award for her supposed courageous reporting.



The Western journalistic community seems to reward unethical behavior, a stark contrast to the lack of recognition for the hundreds of Palestinian journalists who risk their lives, families, and homes to report the truth.



In a world where Western journalists are celebrated for spreading falsehoods or humiliating their guests, questions arise about the current state of journalism.



Who evaluates journalism today, and who holds journalists accountable?