Trump says hopes to get Gaza 'straightened out' over next week

Israel-Gaza War Updates
14-07-2025 | 01:23
High views
Trump says hopes to get Gaza 'straightened out' over next week
Trump says hopes to get Gaza 'straightened out' over next week

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on Sunday that talks are ongoing over Israel's conflict in Gaza, and he hopes for progress in the next week, even as ceasefire negotiations in Doha stalled.

"Gaza -- we are talking, and hopefully, we're going to get that straightened out over the next week," Trump said, echoing similarly optimistic comments he made on July 4.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Israel

United States

Donald Trump

