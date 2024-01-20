News
Escalating Tensions in Northern Israel: Israeli Concerns and Regional Dynamics
2024-01-20 | 08:01
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Escalating Tensions in Northern Israel: Israeli Concerns and Regional Dynamics
The events unfolding in the northern region have taken center stage on the Israeli agenda following the entry of numerous towns in the area, including the Galilee, into a state of emergency.
This situation was prompted by the infiltration of drones from Lebanon, surpassing thirteen aircraft within a short period, according to the Israeli army.
Israelis fear that this scenario may be repeated with greater intensity and danger, especially since Hezbollah possesses a significant number of drones, including suicide drones, capable of reaching various Israeli regions.
As concerns grip the northern region, a security assessment session and cabinet meeting were held to evaluate the repercussions of the Israeli strikes on Damascus on Saturday, resulting in casualties among Iranian Revolutionary Guard members.
In the first four hours after the operation, Israelis began speaking about the assassination of Hamas leaders, raising the question: Will this operation have implications for the development of security events in the Gaza war and the northern front?
In the field, Minister of Defense Ya'akov Golan, during a tour with military unit leaders in the north, instructed to keep the army on high alert for the possibility of a sudden security escalation. He affirmed that neither the military nor the residents of the north would wait long for a diplomatic solution or even a broader attack by Hezbollah.
This as efforts intensify to formulate a political plan to expedite the end of the Gaza war crisis.
After a three-week hiatus in their relationship, US President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Reports suggest that the atmosphere of the conversation was positive, as Netanyahu reversed his previous rejection of establishing a Palestinian state. This development is expected to remove obstacles to shaping the post-war situation in Gaza.
While some Israelis doubted Netanyahu's stance, others believed that Tel Aviv is compelled to prevent a deterioration of its relationship with Washington to safeguard its interests and ensure continued US support.
Amid the peak of security and diplomatic discussions on the Gaza and Lebanon fronts, the cries of families of hostages resonated from the tents set up in front of the Prime Minister's residence.
They hope that Netanyahu will reconsider his position on this issue as well and prioritize the immediate and central goal of the swift release of prisoners before it's too late.
