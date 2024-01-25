Impact of Conflict: Devastation and Economic Losses in Southern Lebanon

2024-01-25 | 08:37
Impact of Conflict: Devastation and Economic Losses in Southern Lebanon
3min
Impact of Conflict: Devastation and Economic Losses in Southern Lebanon

From this point in Naqoura to the last point in Shebaa, this map shows that 55 towns and villages, located within 5 to 7 kilometers from the border with occupied Palestine, fall within the demarcation line indicated in red on this map. 
Israel has burned 2,000 dunums of forest and agricultural lands in these areas entirely, causing environmental and material damage over an area of 6,000 dunums.
Fires and internationally prohibited white phosphorus attacks have exceeded 618 fires to date, which cannot be acknowledged as random. In the targeted areas, productive, agricultural, and industrial sectors have been economically and environmentally impacted.
The most affected sector is the tobacco sector, the primary agricultural sector in the south. Fifty percent of tobacco farmers come from villages and towns along the confrontation line from Naqoura to Shebaa. 
Tobacco cultivation accounts for 55% of Lebanon's tobacco production. Since southern tobacco is of the finest quality and the most expensive, its entire annual production of 5 million kilograms, valued at $30 million, is exported. 
Only the confrontation areas produce between two to two and a half million kilograms, sold for at least $12 million, out of the $30 million in exports.
The tobacco board and the Lebanese economy have lost $12 million due to the war.
The olive sector, the second-largest production sector, has suffered double losses. Over 50,000 mature olive trees, ranging from 24 to 250 years old and highly productive, have been destroyed.
 
These trees cover over 35% of the targeted land area, accounting for 18% of olive oil and olive production for the local market, and 22% of Lebanese olive oil exports, generating revenues of no less than $1.2 million from the confrontation areas alone.
In these areas, 8,200 farmers work in this sector, and 28 mills have been established since liberation in 2000, six of which have been targeted to date.
Other food industries in the south, affected by the burning of vast areas of forests and orchards, include citrus fruits and other crops spread over an area of 7,500 hectares. 
This sector produces 135,000 tons of various citrus fruits, resulting in losses of $16.25 million out of $22.5 million annually, and represents 6% of the volume of exports.
Most dangerously, the results of the Ministry of Environment's examination of samples taken from soil at eight southern sites bombed by the Israeli army with phosphorus showed high levels of phosphorus. 
This affects the safety of agriculture in these soils, requiring many years to clean them and make them suitable for farming again, increasing losses in southern production sectors for years to come.
 

Lebanon

Lebanon

Economy

South Lebanon

