Lebanese PM mourns fallen soldiers in South Lebanon

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam expressed deep sorrow over the loss of Lebanese Army soldiers who were killed in South Lebanon while carrying out their national duty.



In a post on his account on X, Salam wrote: "With great pain, Lebanon bids farewell to the sons of our valiant army who fell as martyrs in the south, while performing their national duty."



He added: "All of Lebanon, state and people, bows in reverence before their sacrifices and pure blood, which reaffirms that our army is the safety valve, the fortress of sovereignty, and the protector of the nation's unity and legitimate institutions. May God have mercy on our heroes."