Zelensky urges 'clear steps' from allies to end Russian invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged allies to take "clear steps" in ending Moscow's invasion during a telephone call with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday after Russia and the US agreed on a summit.



"Clear steps are needed, as well as maximum coordination between us and our partners. We value the determination of the United Kingdom, the United States, and all our partners to end the war," he said in a social media post.



AFP