In the skies of South Lebanon: The psychological warfare of Hezbollah and Israel

News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-27 | 10:57
High views
In the skies of South Lebanon: The psychological warfare of Hezbollah and Israel
2min
In the skies of South Lebanon: The psychological warfare of Hezbollah and Israel

Report by Lara El Hashem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
 
Following the significant strike by Hezbollah near the Israeli settlement of Kfar Blum, targeting an air defense system and Iron Dome platforms with two drones, Israel responded by showcasing its capability to hit Hezbollah's air force.

This led to an announcement of an airstrike on a military airstrip and infrastructure allegedly linked to Hezbollah.

The targeted location, near Birket Jabbour in the Jezzine district at an altitude between 1100 meters and 1250 meters, was hit by two Israeli airstrikes on Thursday. It had been previously singled out by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in September, who labeled it an "Iranian airport" associated with Hezbollah.

However, the significance of the strike is questioned, considering that Hezbollah has neither confirmed nor denied possessing airports.

Informed sources suggest that Israel may be attempting to mask its losses by exaggerating the scale of the operations. The targeted area is described as a training runway, at most 100 meters long, and closed at the moment.

Firstly, it is exposed to enemy reconnaissance aircraft frequently patrolling the southern skies, ensuring that Hezbollah's activities and forces remain undisclosed. Secondly, the airstrip is designed for launching aircraft larger than those currently used by Hezbollah.

The sources indicated that Hezbollah's locations are not fixed or exposed, and the party operates with a level of secrecy.

Therefore, the war between Hezbollah and Israel is unfolding on multiple fronts, encompassing both military and psychological aspects, with security messages exchanged through actions rather than words.

Download now the LBCI mobile app
