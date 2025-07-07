Turkey's pro-Kurdish party will meet with President Erdogan to push PKK peace process

07-07-2025 | 06:42
LBCI
Turkey's pro-Kurdish party will meet with President Erdogan to push PKK peace process
Turkey's pro-Kurdish party will meet with President Erdogan to push PKK peace process

Turkey's pro-Kurdish DEM party will meet President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday to push a peace process with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, while Turkish media reported the PKK would start handing over weapons in Iraq this week.

DEM, the country's third-biggest party which has played a key role facilitating the PKK's disarmament decision in May, said it met PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan in prison on Sunday.

"(Ocalan) he said he attaches great importance to our delegation's meeting with the president described it as historic," the party said in a statement.

The PKK, which has been locked in a bloody conflict with the Turkish state for more than four decades, decided in May to disband and end its armed struggle. The PKK could start handing over its weapons in the coming days, officials and sources said.


Reuters
 

