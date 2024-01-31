Behind-the-scenes plan: Israeli government crafting Gaza's post-war scenario

2024-01-31 | 11:22
Behind-the-scenes plan: Israeli government crafting Gaza&#39;s post-war scenario
3min
Behind-the-scenes plan: Israeli government crafting Gaza's post-war scenario

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
 
Away from the media, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is actively working behind the scenes to formulate a comprehensive plan for the post-war era in Gaza.

Working in collaboration with Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Netanyahu is expected to discuss the plan with US National Security Advisor Jack Sullivan during their meeting in Washington on Wednesday.

The multi-phased plan includes:

The initial phase proposes the establishment of full Israeli military rule in Gaza, assuming both military and civilian responsibilities for Palestinians.

The second phase is supposed to be executed simultaneously. With US support, Israel aims to form an international coalition involving Arab nations. This coalition would work towards creating a new Palestinian authority, excluding members affiliated with Hamas or directly linked to Mahmoud Abbas.

Once the international coalition is operational, military rule is lifted. If successful in stabilizing Gaza, a comprehensive reform period ranging from two to four years would commence, leading to Israel's recognition of a demilitarized Palestinian state.

The state would encompass areas of the Palestinian Authority, with discussions on potential expansion into other regions without requiring the evacuation of settlements.

This plan has been presented at official US forums, adding to a range of other proposals amid security experts' warning against premature conclusions, highlighting the volatile nature of the situation in Gaza.

Concurrently, the Israeli military intensified its operations in Gaza, developing strategies to undermine Hamas's civilian control. These include transferring the responsibility for humanitarian aid distribution to international bodies collaborating with the military.

In response to Israel's claim of destroying only 20% of the tunnels, the military disclosed the use of a modern network to pump water into Gaza's tunnels.

This revelation sparked significant opposition in Israel due to concerns for the lives of potential prisoners held by Hamas within the tunnels, with no definitive resolution to this issue as of now.

