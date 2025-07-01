PM Salam says Lebanon formally requested United Nations to renew UNIFIL's mandate

Lebanon News
01-07-2025 | 11:43
High views
PM Salam says Lebanon formally requested United Nations to renew UNIFIL&#39;s mandate
2min
PM Salam says Lebanon formally requested United Nations to renew UNIFIL's mandate

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met with a delegation from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), led by Force Commander Major General Diodato Abagnara, to discuss the security situation in South Lebanon and ongoing efforts to implement U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.

The talks focused on strengthening cooperation between UNIFIL and the Lebanese Army, particularly through increased coordination and joint operations aimed at stabilizing the volatile border region.

The discussions also addressed emerging challenges facing the international peacekeeping mission amid escalating tensions in the south.

Salam reiterated Lebanon's full commitment to Resolution 1701 and stressed the government's dedication to providing the necessary conditions for UNIFIL to carry out its mandate effectively. He also emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety and security of U.N. peacekeepers operating along the border.

Salam confirmed that Lebanon has formally requested the United Nations to renew UNIFIL's mandate for an additional year, extending through August 31, 2026. The request aligns with the Lebanese government's decision issued on May 14, 2025.

The prime minister underscored that lasting stability in South Lebanon remains impossible without Israel's complete withdrawal from Lebanese territory and a halt to its military violations.

Lebanon News

PM

Nawaf Salam

Lebanon

United Nations

UNIFIL

Mandate

