Failed Israeli drone assassination in Lebanon kills two, including Hezbollah member, amid ongoing conflict

News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-10 | 14:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Failed Israeli drone assassination in Lebanon kills two, including Hezbollah member, amid ongoing conflict
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Failed Israeli drone assassination in Lebanon kills two, including Hezbollah member, amid ongoing conflict

In a dramatic turn of events in Jadra, Lebanon, an Israeli drone strike intended to assassinate a high-ranking Hamas leader it instead resulted in the tragic deaths of two individuals, including a member of Hezbollah, and injuries to two others. 

This incident, which unfolded 58 kilometers from the southern border, underscores the escalating tensions and complex web of alliances and enmities in the region.

The operation targeted Basel Saleh, a key figure within the Hamas organization, specifically recognized for his role in recruiting fighters for the Qassam Brigades in the West Bank. 

Despite the precision aimed by the Israeli military, surveillance footage from the scene showed the drone's missile missing Saleh's vehicle, sparing his life but not without consequence.

In the moments following the initial strike, as local citizens rushed to aid those affected, a second missile was deployed, exacerbating the tragedy.

Among the casualties was Khalil Fares, a local vegetable vendor who was later identified and mourned as a member of Hezbollah, highlighting the intricate and often overlapping affiliations within Lebanese and Palestinian factions. 

A Syrian national, merely passing by on his motorcycle, also fell victim to this strike. 

The targeted vehicle, belonging to Samer Abdel Hamid, sustained significant damage, and Abdel Hamid himself was injured and required medical attention.

This botched assassination attempt not only failed to eliminate its intended target, Basel Saleh but also inadvertently claimed the lives of individuals unconnected to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. 

The strike has precipitated a wave of emergency responses, leaving behind a grim tableau of wreckage, blood, and debris.

This event marks a significant escalation in the conflict that has been ongoing since October 7, 2023, further complicated by the assassination of Saleh al-Arouri, the deputy leader of Hamas, on January 2, 2024, in Beirut. 

Al-Arouri's killing, part of a series of Israeli operations targeting Hamas leadership, has intensified the hostilities between Israel and various Palestinian factions, including Hamas and Hezbollah.

The strike in Jadra not only reflects the volatile and unpredictable nature of the conflict but also serves as a somber reminder of the human cost of these military operations, affecting both combatants and innocent bystanders alike. 

As the region grapples with the aftermath of these actions, the international community watches closely, concerned about the potential for further escalation and the dire implications for civilian safety and regional stability.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Israel

Drone

Assassination

Hezbollah

Hamas

Jadra

LBCI Next
Iranian Foreign Minister's Beirut visit signals commitment to regional crisis solutions
From history to humor: Putin's versatility in interview with Tucker Carlson
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-10

Israeli Army radio: Jadra operation’s target was a senior Hamas Leader in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-23

Kataeb Party leader warns against Hezbollah's 'influence' on Lebanon's fate amidst Hamas-Israel tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-21

Israeli drone strike claims lives of two Hezbollah members in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-09

Hezbollah targets Israeli base with drones in response to recent assassinations

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Ethiopia's strategic move: Gaining access to the Red Sea through Somaliland

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

Lessons from past ceasefires with Israel: History of agreements, resolutions, and truces in Gaza and Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

US forces withdrawal from Iraq: New round of negotiations between Washington and Baghdad

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

Anger mounts in Israel: Prisoner exchange negotiations on edge amid Rafah invasion talks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-14

Houthi leader vows to attack Israeli ships in Red Sea

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-10

Israeli Army radio: Jadra operation’s target was a senior Hamas Leader in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2023-08-16

Russia says it "killed" four Ukrainian "saboteurs" on the border

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-30

Israeli army reports killing 'dozens' of fighters during clashes in Gaza Strip

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:41

Breaking news: Five-story building collapses in Chouaifet, emergency teams respond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:53

Building collapse in Choueifat: Families narrowly evade disaster

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:52

Iran's diplomatic signals: Messages to Americans from Beirut

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:48

Hamas' complex dynamics in Lebanon: Balancing political shifts and Israeli targeting after Al-Aqsa Flood

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

Lessons from past ceasefires with Israel: History of agreements, resolutions, and truces in Gaza and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

Baydoun: We cannot compromise Lebanon's sovereignty, and the goal of resistance is liberation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

US forces withdrawal from Iraq: New round of negotiations between Washington and Baghdad

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

Anger mounts in Israel: Prisoner exchange negotiations on edge amid Rafah invasion talks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More