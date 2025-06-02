Nationalist Karol Nawrocki wins Polish presidency

Nationalist historian Karol Nawrocki won Poland's presidential election against Warsaw's liberal mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, official results showed on Monday, in a major blow for the country's pro-EU government.With all ballots counted, the national election commission said Nawrocki won 50.89 percent against 49.11 percent for Trzaskowski in Sunday's runoff election, whose results make plain the polarisation in the NATO and EU country.AFP