Lebanese President condemns repeated Israeli attacks on Lebanon

Lebanon News
27-04-2025 | 12:10

Lebanese President condemns repeated Israeli attacks on Lebanon

Lebanese President condemns repeated Israeli attacks on Lebanon

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun stressed that the United States and France, as guarantors of the agreement to halt hostilities, must assume their responsibilities and pressure Israel to cease its aggressions immediately.

Aoun warned that Israel's ongoing violations threaten to escalate tensions and place the region at serious risk, endangering both its security and stability.

He also condemned the repeated Israeli attacks on Lebanon's sovereignty and the integrity of its territory.
 

