Lebanese President condemns repeated Israeli attacks on Lebanon
Lebanon News
27-04-2025 | 12:10
Lebanese President condemns repeated Israeli attacks on Lebanon
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun stressed that the United States and France, as guarantors of the agreement to halt hostilities, must assume their responsibilities and pressure Israel to cease its aggressions immediately.
Aoun warned that Israel's ongoing violations threaten to escalate tensions and place the region at serious risk, endangering both its security and stability.
He also condemned the repeated Israeli attacks on Lebanon's sovereignty and the integrity of its territory.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
President
Joseph Aoun
Condemn
Israel
Attacks
Lebanon
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli strike on Halta in South Lebanon
Deepening rifts cloud Israel’s leadership as divisions resurface over Lebanon war decisions — the details
Middle East News
2025-02-26
Jordan king tells Syrian interim president he condemns Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2025-03-28
Lebanese Finance Minister condemns Israeli attacks, calls for ceasefire compliance
Lebanon News
2025-02-28
PM Nawaf Salam visits south Lebanon, pledges to bolster Lebanese army and condemns UNIFIL attacks
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
Lebanese Army says Israeli army escalates attacks on Lebanon, violates border
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Plans for border elections shift: Israeli strikes prefabricated homes in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
New banknotes as part of currency reform: Lebanon to introduce LBP 500,000 and LBP 1 million bills
Lebanon News
12:54
Israel claims airstrike in Beirut targeted Hezbollah missile storage site
Lebanon News
10:33
Israeli strike hits Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
Middle East News
14:27
Syria's Sharaa rejects Kurdish demands for decentralization
Middle East News
14:12
Iran's Khamenei orders officials to 'thoroughly investigate' deadly port blast
Lebanon News
2025-04-20
Four Lebanese soldiers killed in an ammunition explosion in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:08
Israeli army: Hezbollah militant killed in South Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
1
Lebanon News
10:33
Israeli strike hits Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
10:12
Israel issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
04:02
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli strike on Halta in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:08
Israeli army: Hezbollah militant killed in South Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
12:54
Israel claims airstrike in Beirut targeted Hezbollah missile storage site
Middle East News
03:30
Death toll from Iran port blast rises to 25: Media
Lebanon News
12:10
Lebanese President condemns repeated Israeli attacks on Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
New banknotes as part of currency reform: Lebanon to introduce LBP 500,000 and LBP 1 million bills
