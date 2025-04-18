News
US views Lebanon ceasefire as 'historic step' toward ending Hezbollah: Massad Boulos
Lebanon News
18-04-2025 | 12:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US views Lebanon ceasefire as 'historic step' toward ending Hezbollah: Massad Boulos
The United States views a potential ceasefire agreement in Lebanon as a "historic opportunity" to bring an end to Hezbollah's influence, Massad Boulos told Al Arabiya in an interview on Friday.
Boulos, the Senior Advisor to President Donald Trump, said it is now up to the Lebanese state to assert control over all its territories and borders.
Lebanon News
US
Lebanon
Ceasefire
Historic
Hezbollah
Massad Boulos
