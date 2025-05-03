Hezbollah condemns Israeli airstrikes on Syria

Hezbollah strongly condemned what it described as a "cowardly Zionist aggression" following Israeli airstrikes on Syria, calling the attack a blatant violation of Syrian sovereignty.



In a statement, the group accused Israel of hiding behind "false pretexts and empty slogans" to advance expansionist and divisive agendas aimed at destabilizing and fragmenting Syria.



Hezbollah said the strikes were an apparent attempt to weaken the Syrian state and undermine its stability.



"This aggression is part of the same pattern of continuous Israeli attacks on Lebanon and Gaza," the group said.



Reaffirming its support for Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty, Hezbollah expressed confidence that the "honorable people of Syria" would stand firm against what it called suspicious schemes.



The group also urged the international community, particularly Arab countries, to take immediate action to stop what it labeled as continued Israeli aggression targeting the stability, sovereignty, and security of nations in the region.