Hezbollah condemns Israeli airstrikes on Syria

Lebanon News
03-05-2025 | 10:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah condemns Israeli airstrikes on Syria
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hezbollah condemns Israeli airstrikes on Syria

Hezbollah strongly condemned what it described as a "cowardly Zionist aggression" following Israeli airstrikes on Syria, calling the attack a blatant violation of Syrian sovereignty.

In a statement, the group accused Israel of hiding behind "false pretexts and empty slogans" to advance expansionist and divisive agendas aimed at destabilizing and fragmenting Syria. 

Hezbollah said the strikes were an apparent attempt to weaken the Syrian state and undermine its stability.

"This aggression is part of the same pattern of continuous Israeli attacks on Lebanon and Gaza," the group said.

Reaffirming its support for Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty, Hezbollah expressed confidence that the "honorable people of Syria" would stand firm against what it called suspicious schemes.

The group also urged the international community, particularly Arab countries, to take immediate action to stop what it labeled as continued Israeli aggression targeting the stability, sovereignty, and security of nations in the region.

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Condemn

Israeli

Airstrikes

Syria

LBCI Next
Industry Minister launches digitalization bid to combat corruption
Hamas under scrutiny in Lebanon — will the state take control?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Walid Joumblatt condemns Israeli strikes on Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon-Syria border crossing, alleged Hezbollah sites in Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-01

Israeli FM confirms airstrikes on 'Hezbollah sites' in Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-18

Jordan condemns Israel's 'barbaric' airstrikes on Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

From rocket launch to arrests: How Lebanon traced attackers to Hamas network

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:01

Municipal and mukhtars elections postponed in Naameh and Haret El Naameh to ensure smooth voting process

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Mount Lebanon municipal and mukhtars elections kick off—A walkthrough of the voting process

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:19

Israeli drone targets vehicle in Khartoum in Sidon district, two injured

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:01

Municipal and mukhtars elections postponed in Naameh and Haret El Naameh to ensure smooth voting process

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

From rocket launch to arrests: How Lebanon traced attackers to Hamas network

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-03

Lebanon hit with new US tariffs: Will it affect trade?

LBCI
Middle East News
06:01

Israel's military says deployed in southern Syria in support of Druze

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:19

Israeli drone targets vehicle in Khartoum in Sidon district, two injured

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Israel's footprints in Syria: Push for 'Druze Republic' resurfaces as military advances in Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Walid Joumblatt condemns Israeli strikes on Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

From rocket launch to arrests: How Lebanon traced attackers to Hamas network

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

Industry Minister launches digitalization bid to combat corruption

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Mount Lebanon municipal and mukhtars elections kick off—A walkthrough of the voting process

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:01

Municipal and mukhtars elections postponed in Naameh and Haret El Naameh to ensure smooth voting process

LBCI
Middle East News
06:01

Israel's military says deployed in southern Syria in support of Druze

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More