Navigating Challenges: Israel's Strategic Dilemmas and the Road to Peace

News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-16 | 09:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Navigating Challenges: Israel&#39;s Strategic Dilemmas and the Road to Peace
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Navigating Challenges: Israel's Strategic Dilemmas and the Road to Peace

"We are on the way to inevitable victory," a term reiterated by Benjamin Netanyahu, Yoav Galant, and Herzi Halevi. However, according to a document prepared by the Israeli Military Intelligence Directorate, it now poses a long-term threat to Israel.
The intelligence document confirms that Hamas still enjoys genuine popular support and is capable of survival even if the army succeeds in destroying its governing organizational structure.
Furthermore, it is capable of combat, even in the form of an armed group waging guerrilla warfare.
This document has contributed to the internal debate within Israel towards the necessity of reaching a prisoner exchange deal and developing a plan for the post-war period. 
This has been the focal point of the discussions within the War Cabinet, which met late into Thursday night amid deep disagreements between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Cabinet members Benny Gantz and Gadi Eizenkot.
Gantz and Eizenkot protested their exclusion from decisions related to the negotiating team in the prisoner exchange deal, prompting Netanyahu to withdraw the Mossad and Shin Bet chiefs from the Cairo talks unilaterally. Additionally, there were discussions on how to handle US demands and battlefield developments.

The cabinet meeting came hours after talks by CIA Director William Burns in Tel Aviv and a new phone call between US President Joe Biden and Netanyahu. The latter declared his rejection of international dictates regarding the Rafah attack and post-war peace.
On the ground, Israel responded to South Africa's demand to prepare an emergency plan to protect refugees before any invasion of Rafah. It affirmed its intention to expand the ground invasion concurrently with the heightened threat to the lives of prisoners in Gaza due to intensified fighting and Israeli expansion.
This document must be taken seriously, as Hamas is an ideological organization, not one dependent on individual figures. Deciding to eliminate one person does not eradicate the organization. 
Hamas also has a supportive base globally and in major universities worldwide. Therefore, using the term "inevitable victory," which is half-military and half-political, is unrealistic. 
Military victory requires a severe blow to the movement, which would take years to recover. As for eliminating Hamas as an ideological organization, it is a far-fetched goal.
The proposed US plans remain contingent on one central element: the prisoner exchange deal and ceasefire. 
Without these, it won't be easy to push through such plans. 
Additionally, there is confusion within the US administration, as they are promoting a plan without Israel's approval, which includes recognizing the Palestinian state. 
This serves Netanyahu politically, but the United States does not want such a move. Therefore, the Americans acknowledge this confusion and are attempting to advance, hoping that Israel will agree to their plan.

News Bulletin Reports

Israel

Palestine

Peace

LBCI Next
Israel's Targeted Assassinations and Hezbollah's Losses
Loss and Tragedy: Mahmoud's Tale in Nabatieh
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-23

Path to peace: EU presents long-term peace plan for Israeli-Palestinian resolution

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-22

Borrell: Israeli plan to destroy Hamas not working, peace talks needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-08

Mikati: Peace decision rests with Lebanon, war decision in Israel's hands

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-06

Mikati addresses 'Israeli aggression' in Borrell meeting: Seeking peace amidst southern Lebanon tensions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:04

Flawed Solutions: The Leaked Government Plan for Banking Crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:36

The Tragic Night of the Barjawi Family

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:50

Israel's Targeted Assassinations and Hezbollah's Losses

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-15

Loss and Tragedy: Mahmoud's Tale in Nabatieh

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-09

Alarm sirens sounding in Jerusalem: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-27

ISF seizes 450,000 Captagon pills intended for smuggling abroad

LBCI
World News
10:47

Abu Ubaida: Our resistance to this aggression will continue until the last Israeli soldier exits Gaza

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-08-23

A section of the bridge that links the lanes of the highway between Al-Herri and Chekka on the side of the highway heading towards Beirut collapsed without causing any damage. The road is still open for traffic in both directions.

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:45

Hezbollah leader addresses Israeli 'deliberate' aggression on civilians, highlights resistance capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:35

Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

Akram Azouri to LBCI: We will file new complaint against the authority on behalf of Central Bank of Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Israeli Minister: Global pressure needed on Iran and Hezbollah to withdraw from Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:35

Sources to LBCI: Financial incentives to maintain staff in critical departments

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Lebanon submits UN complaint against Israel's 'deadliest' strikes on the south: MOFA

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Lebanese Civil Defense concludes operations at Nabatieh site after Israeli strike: Here are the details

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:58

Israeli tanks target Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More