'Blood for blood' formula: Will diplomatic efforts succeed, or will military confrontations persist?

News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-17 | 11:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
&#39;Blood for blood&#39; formula: Will diplomatic efforts succeed, or will military confrontations persist?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
'Blood for blood' formula: Will diplomatic efforts succeed, or will military confrontations persist?

Report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
 
"Blood for blood" is a formula revived by Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, particularly in the wake of the recent Israeli escalation and its army's massacres of civilians in the south.

Simultaneously, diplomatic efforts led by US envoy Amos Hochstein have intensified, with Hochstein emphasizing to Prime Minister Najib Mikati the need for a diplomatic solution on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Hochstein clarified that the United States "will have to do a lot to support the Lebanese army and build the economy in southern Lebanon, requiring international support from Europeans as well as Gulf states."

As Tel Aviv fortifies its internal security apparatus amid criticisms for not addressing the northern front, it awaits Hochstein's arrival next week in a new bid to advance diplomatic negotiations. This could potentially postpone any military decision to open a broad front with Lebanon.

However, military officials have warned that any strong strike by Hezbollah could lead to casualties and injuries, igniting security tensions.

Southern Lebanon is not the only one suffering under fire and destruction. On the opposite side, there is also fire, destruction, fear, and anxiety.

Between the scales of diplomacy and the battlefield, many settlers appear eager for another war in the country's north.

Will diplomatic efforts succeed, or will the field prevail in settling the battle?

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Diplomatic

Efforts

Military

Confrontations

Israel

Lebanon

Border

LBCI Next
Netanyahu's three no's: New US support for Israel amid calls for Netanyahu's resignation
Navigating Challenges: Israel's Strategic Dilemmas and the Road to Peace
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-05

Escalation at Southern Borders Amid Diplomatic Maneuvering: Lebanon-Israel Tensions Soar

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-11

Negotiating security: Amos Hochstein visits Lebanon, urges diplomatic resolution for border crisis with Israel

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-06

War or peace? The diplomatic tightrope in the Lebanon-Israel border crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-04

US diplomatic efforts: Lebanon and Israel on edge following Saleh al-Arouri's assassination

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Drug smuggling issue: Regional meeting to tackle drug smuggling across Syrian borders

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:18

Camp David Accords: Egypt-Israel treaty's role in security arrangements and implications

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:11

Netanyahu's three no's: New US support for Israel amid calls for Netanyahu's resignation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-16

Navigating Challenges: Israel's Strategic Dilemmas and the Road to Peace

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-05

Lebanon's diplomatic efforts intensify: Israeli shelling nears Blue Line border amid Gaza crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-13

Kataeb: Abdollahian's statements from Beirut are a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and independence

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-26

The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:58

LBCI's sources: A move to set the banking dollar rate at LBP 25,000 per dollar

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:48

Hezbollah-Amal support for Frangieh appears to decline: Al-Liwaa sources

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:43

US State Department spokesperson addresses 'Hezbollah's destabilizing role,' affirms 'no negotiations with Iran'

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:14

Lebanon rejects Israel's 'intensifying attacks' to drag it into war

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

Breaking: Building collapses near al-Madina al Riyadiya

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

LBCI sources: 'Dispute' with consortium linked to TotalEnergies' refusal to reduce deadline for seismic surveys

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:11

Netanyahu's three no's: New US support for Israel amid calls for Netanyahu's resignation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:58

LBCI's sources: A move to set the banking dollar rate at LBP 25,000 per dollar

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
01:48

S&P maintains negative outlook on Lebanon's local currency ratings, citing Israel-Hamas war's impact on security, economy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More