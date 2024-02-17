'Blood for blood' formula: Will diplomatic efforts succeed, or will military confrontations persist?

Report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi"Blood for blood" is a formula revived by Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, particularly in the wake of the recent Israeli escalation and its army's massacres of civilians in the south.Simultaneously, diplomatic efforts led by US envoy Amos Hochstein have intensified, with Hochstein emphasizing to Prime Minister Najib Mikati the need for a diplomatic solution on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.Hochstein clarified that the United States "will have to do a lot to support the Lebanese army and build the economy in southern Lebanon, requiring international support from Europeans as well as Gulf states."As Tel Aviv fortifies its internal security apparatus amid criticisms for not addressing the northern front, it awaits Hochstein's arrival next week in a new bid to advance diplomatic negotiations. This could potentially postpone any military decision to open a broad front with Lebanon.However, military officials have warned that any strong strike by Hezbollah could lead to casualties and injuries, igniting security tensions.Southern Lebanon is not the only one suffering under fire and destruction. On the opposite side, there is also fire, destruction, fear, and anxiety.Between the scales of diplomacy and the battlefield, many settlers appear eager for another war in the country's north.Will diplomatic efforts succeed, or will the field prevail in settling the battle?