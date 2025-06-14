Fars News Agency: Israel targets south Pars gas field facilities in Iran's Bushehr Province

14-06-2025 | 11:28
Fars News Agency: Israel targets south Pars gas field facilities in Iran's Bushehr Province

Israel has launched an attack on facilities at the South Pars gas field in the port city of Kangan, located in Iran's Bushehr Province, according to Iran's Fars News Agency. 

The report did not provide details on the extent of the damage or possible casualties.

