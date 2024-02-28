Lebanese file, Gaza conflict take center stage: Highlights of Qatar's Emir state visit to France

News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-28 | 11:31
High views
LBCI
Lebanese file, Gaza conflict take center stage: Highlights of Qatar&#39;s Emir state visit to France
2min
Lebanese file, Gaza conflict take center stage: Highlights of Qatar's Emir state visit to France

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Karine Keuhckerian

Several dishes and files were presented on the table at the Élysée Palace in honor of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, after his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The "lion's share" was devoted to the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, as evident in a statement issued by the French presidential palace. 

The statement emphasized the need to continue mediation efforts to stop the war and release hostages, including three French citizens Paris is counting on being released.

After the Gaza file, the Lebanese file was present. Both sides affirmed the importance of electing a president and their desire to contribute to stopping the escalation on the southern front and implementing Resolution 1701. 

In addition, they expressed readiness to continue supporting the Lebanese army through organizing an international conference in Paris.

Internationally, the Russian-Ukrainian war dominated the talks between the two countries, expressing a desire to work together to stop the war. 

This state visit is the first for the Emir of Qatar to Paris in fifteen years.

Nevertheless, the two countries are working on developing Qatari-French relations, as evident during the Tuesday meeting. 

Qatar announced investments worth 10 billion euros in various French sectors. 

The two-day visit of the Emir of Qatar to France has concluded, combining economic, investment, and political aspects.
 

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Élysée Palace

Qatar

Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani

France

Emmanuel Macron

Lebanon

Israel

Gaza

Resolution 1701

Marriage in Lebanon: A Luxury Lost in Times of Crisis
Iran's nuclear program: A persistent global concern
