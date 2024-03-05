News
Stalled ceasefire negotiations with Hamas: Israel's retreat on demands and internal discord
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-05 | 12:25
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Stalled ceasefire negotiations with Hamas: Israel's retreat on demands and internal discord
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israel has backed down from its demand in ceasefire negotiations concerning obtaining a list of names of prisoners to be included in the deal after the War Cabinet resolved that this demand was not feasible, contrary to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's stubbornness.
However, this retreat does not eliminate the obstacles and differing provisions between Hamas and Israel amid Tel Aviv's insistence on its conditions regarding Palestinian security prisoners and the ceasefire period.
Especially after the announcement of the failure of Tuesday's negotiations in Cairo, Israelis intensified their incitement against Hamas, accusing the movement of prolonging the tension until Ramadan.
Faced with the looming threat in the region of an escalating security situation during Ramadan, including the potential invasion of Rafah, intensive efforts are being made to reach a deal within a week to secure some form of calm during Ramadan.
According to insiders familiar with the negotiations, this deal is different. It involves a small number of prisoners in exchange for a few days of calm, allowing both parties the opportunity to reach an understanding while ensuring tranquility.
Nonetheless, internal division in Israel could obstruct any attempt at de-escalation. Approval of any prisoner exchange deal requires the consent of the small security cabinet, with the risk of rejection by the majority of right-wing parties.
Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has called for an immediate halt to negotiations and an escalation of the war in Gaza.
Security and political officials in Israel warn of retaliatory decisions supported by Ben Gvir and the right-wing party, deepening Tel Aviv's differences with Washington, which is making intensive efforts to impose calm in the upcoming days.
Amid Israeli threats of invading Rafah following the recent setback in the Cairo negotiations, the rift between government ministers and military leadership deepened, with ministers blaming Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi for the failure in Gaza due to the slow and indecisive nature of the fighting.
Al-Aqsa in Ramadan remains pivotal in the security situation in the face of this dispute.
With the disputes and disagreements among political factions, the government has yet to finalize its decision regarding restrictions on worshippers, pending discussion in the expanded cabinet.
