Unrest along the border: Hezbollah thwarts Israeli infiltration operations

News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-04 | 13:21
High views
2min
Unrest along the border: Hezbollah thwarts Israeli infiltration operations

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Israeli and Hezbollah forces clashed in multiple incidents, with the latest being a thwarted infiltration attempt by Israeli soldiers into Lebanese territory early Monday.

The first incident occurred around 11:45 PM near Wadi Qatmoun, opposite the Lebanese village of Rmeish, where Hezbollah missiles targeted the infiltrating Israeli force.

The second attempt took place at 12:15 AM near the area of Khirbet Zariit, across from the Lebanese town of Ramia, as a unit from the Golan Brigade tried to infiltrate but was repelled after an explosive device was detonated.

Both infiltration attempts occurred in rugged areas and valleys, with Israeli soldiers crossing a few meters past the Blue Line but failing to penetrate deeper into Lebanese territory due to surveillance and pre-planted explosives, as Israeli invasions are always anticipated.

What was the Israeli objective behind these operations?

While the ultimate goal remains uncertain, sources suggest it is not the first time Israeli troops have attempted such invasions since the start of the war, and they have been deterred more than once.

Hezbollah sources speculate that Israel may have sought intelligence gathering or area reconnaissance to set up preemptive ambushes against Hezbollah elements if they attempted to infiltrate into occupied Palestinian territories.

The clashes indicate mutual ambushes between the Israeli military and Hezbollah, with Hezbollah's successful defense on Sunday night suggesting their frontline presence despite continuous Israeli reconnaissance flights and attempts to push them back beyond the Litani River.

