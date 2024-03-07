Ramadan approaches: Hopes for Gaza ceasefire falter

2024-03-07 | 12:30
Ramadan approaches: Hopes for Gaza ceasefire falter
Ramadan approaches: Hopes for Gaza ceasefire falter

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Efforts to reach any ceasefire agreement in Gaza before Ramadan seem to have faded.

Hamas announced the return of its delegation from Cairo for further consultations, awaiting the official Israeli response to its demands, particularly regarding a permanent ceasefire, complete withdrawal from Gaza, the return of displaced persons, and the commencement of relief and reconstruction efforts.

On the other hand, Israel deems Hamas' demands as impractical, especially concerning the return of civilians and ceasefire issues.

Additionally, the release of high-profile security prisoners, including Marwan Barghouti and Ahmad Saadat, as well as security prisoners from among the Arab 48, many of whom are convicted of collaboration with Hamas or Hezbollah, remains a contentious topic.

Meanwhile, as the War Cabinet deliberates the possibility of Israeli delegation participation in upcoming negotiations in Cairo next week, the military prepares for potential security escalations across various fronts during Ramadan, from Gaza to the invasion of Rafah, extending to the front with Lebanon.

On the ground, the Israeli army has expanded its operations deep into the Gaza Strip, intensifying battle in the cities of Hamad and Khan Yunis as a prelude to entry into Rafah.

Simultaneously, American efforts aim to prevent Israel from using weapons supplied by Washington in any attack on Rafah. This comes as part of a larger arms deal comprising hundreds of sales, including tens of thousands of bunker-busting shells, guided munitions, and various lethal weapons.

The American move also falls within the framework of pressure exerted on Tel Aviv to remove obstacles to prisoner exchange negotiations, which have remained stagnant since October 7, serving as a compass for the direction of the ongoing war.

Combatting Money Laundering: Lebanon's Efforts in the Cash Economy
A Path to Long-Term Peace in Southern Lebanon: Insights from Amos Hochstein
