Internal strife: Israeli Cabinet discord deepens over Gaza negotiations ahead of Ramadan

News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-04 | 13:12
High views
Internal strife: Israeli Cabinet discord deepens over Gaza negotiations ahead of Ramadan
2min
Internal strife: Israeli Cabinet discord deepens over Gaza negotiations ahead of Ramadan

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Despite optimism among mediators in Cairo about the possibility of reaching a deal for a prisoner exchange deal and ceasefire at the start of Ramadan, Israel remains skeptical, with decision-makers convinced that Hamas is not genuinely interested in such a deal.

In an unprecedented move since the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation, Israel's War Cabinet rejected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request, conveyed by mediators, to obtain the names of prisoners held by Hamas and other Gaza factions as a condition for Israeli delegation participation in the negotiations.

Netanyahu did not present this condition to the cabinet for approval, prompting renewed discussions and blaming him for obstructing the deal.

Members of the cabinet called for steps to disrupt the negotiations, including addressing concerns about the situation of Gazans in the north and south and humanitarian aid.

The disagreements among decision-makers extend beyond Netanyahu and the cabinet to divisions between the War Cabinet and the military.

Following fruitless discussions, the cabinet declined to approve the army's plan to invade Rafah due to the absence of provisions detailing the evacuation of over 1.4 million Gazans from Rafah.

This decision temporarily halts all preparations for an invasion of Rafah, especially since military estimates suggest evacuating Rafah's residents could take at least three weeks.

As complications hinder decisions regarding the war before Ramadan, internal tensions threaten to worsen.

In an Israeli security report, officials warned of the repercussions if the prisoner exchange deal fails or an invasion of Rafah occurs. This occurs alongside National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir's insistence on limiting the number of worshippers allowed into Al-Aqsa Mosque and escalating Israeli military operations in the West Bank.

If the situation remains unchanged, Israeli observers describe a terrifying scenario unfolding on four fronts—Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, and Syria—during Ramadan, undermining all political efforts for regional breakthroughs.

Download now the LBCI mobile app
