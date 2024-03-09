Renewed concerns: Chemical storage at northern oil facilities

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The issue of approximately 70 containers of chemicals at oil facilities in Tripoli has resurfaced, sparking renewed concerns.



Last February, the Governor of North Lebanon requested safety measures from the Al-Fayhaa Union of Municipalities until the removal of these materials, following a warning from the Interior Ministry to the Energy Ministry about the danger they pose in the event of an Israeli attack on the surrounding area.



This has stirred agitation among the residents of Al-Beddawi, where the facilities are located, with fears of a recurrence of the August 4 explosion.



According to the Energy Ministry, most chemicals are not classified as highly dangerous, and efforts have been ongoing for years to relocate them.



Why do these chemicals remain at oil facilities in the north?



Reports from the Lebanese Army after the August 4 explosion revealed the presence of hazardous materials in the facilities.



In 2023, the army uncovered once again that hazardous chemicals were stored in old containers lacking firefighting systems, some of which were placed in open outdoor yards, contrary to safety protocols.



On both occasions, the army provided observations and suggestions for addressing the issue. These chemicals date back to the 1960s when the oil refinery was operational and used for refining purposes, but they were abandoned over time.



Due to Lebanon's lack of resources to handle them, the General Directorate of Oil launched a tender to contract a foreign company.



In 2022, an Italian company won the bid but failed to provide financial guarantees, resulting in the contract's termination.



Multiple tenders were issued in the first two months of this year, but the number of bidders was insufficient.



Next Tuesday, bids are expected to close for a new tender. If successful, the contract with the winning company is supposed to be signed ten days after the bid closure.



Will this attempt finally resolve the longstanding issue?