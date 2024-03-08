Solidarity protests: Biden challenged during speech at the Capitol

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



"Biden's policy is genocide. Free Palestine."



Chanting slogans condemning the Biden administration's policies, hundreds of protesters blocked the road leading to the US Capitol. President Biden delivered his annual State of the Union address to Congress, addressing crucial issues facing Americans.



Biden arrived at the Capitol 20 minutes late, but the protests continued.



Democratic lawmakers notably wore white, emphasizing women's rights and reproductive freedom, highlighting a sharp partisan divide between the Democratic Party, which supports abortion, and the Republican Party, which completely rejects it.



Others showed solidarity with Ukraine by wearing blue and yellow scarves, condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions. A few wore Palestinian keffiyehs, underscoring support for Palestine.



Biden reacted to the serious picture of the claims and had a different attitude.



Republican Representative Marjorie Greene wrote "Say Her Name, Laken Riley" on her shirt, referring to a 22-year-old woman who a Venezuelan immigrant killed.



Biden's speech comes nine months before the US presidential elections.



He utilized every minute of the speech, which lasted for over an hour, to showcase his ability to his opponents and supporters and to address presidential duties despite criticism.



At 81, President Biden tackled sensitive topics and engaged with the audience, reaffirming his readiness to confront challenges, particularly against his fierce opponent, Donald Trump. This will set the stage for a heated battle before the next presidential election.